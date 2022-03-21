Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Luann de Lesseps SORRY Her Drunken Behavior Got Her Kicked Out Of Gay Bar!

Real Housewives of New York star Luann De Lesseps recently apologized to a gay bar for her embarrassing, drunken behavior.

Things got a little out of hand on Wednesday when RHONY star, Luann De Lesseps, visited a gay bar in New York. Luann recently apologized to the staff at the bar for her regrettable incident which involved singing while under the influence. In an apology posted to her Instagram, the reality star said this: “I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!”

Luann has been open before about her struggles with alcoholism. In the caption, she wrote, “While I have made great strides over the years there have been times I have fallen. It’s one day at a time. It’s recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.“ De Lesseps finished her statement by thanking her family and friends for their constant support.

According to other people’s accounts of the night, Luann sang far longer than she should have. She also yelled a few insults to some people at the bar. Dan Pardo, the pianist playing at the town bar that night, gave an exclusive on all that happened that night. He said that Luann’s behavior wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for someone who was slightly intoxicated. Despite not understanding Luann the first time, Pardo accompanied her on two songs she performed.

The first was “Almost Like Being In Love” from the 1947 Broadway musical, ‘Brigadoon.’ Pardo said, “She just started singing it and I was able to recognize it and find her key within a second or two.” Dan continued, “The other song was Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About” after which she kept repeating, ‘Love, Love, Love,’ and it reminded me of The Beatles song, “All You Need Is Love.” So, I kind of broke into that and we kind of made it a little mash-up on the fly because I wasn’t sure what she was doing.”

Pardo reacted to the apology by saying it was a very appropriate and generous statement from the reality star which he didn’t expect. “But also, I don’t think I was the person who deserved the apology. She didn’t tell me to ‘f–k off’ or something.” De Lesseps’s issues with alcohol have led to her going to rehab twice.

