Alaskan Bush People Raiven Adams Speaks Out About Husband Bear Brown’s Domestic Violence Arrest!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Raiven Adams, the wife of Alaskan Bush People star, Bear Brown, has broken her silence, speaking out about her husband’s recent arrest on 4th-degree domestic violence charges.

“I appreciate people being supportive and reaching out,” Raiven wrote on Instagram, on March 17. “That being said, I do not have anything to share publicly. I want the best for my family and I hope that this ends in my family’s best interest. Anytime social media has been involved in our private matters it’s ended worse.”

Bear, whose real name is Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, was arrested on March 11, 2022, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault at 11:30 pm, only two months after tying the knot with Raiven. He was booked in the Okanogan County Jail and was later released without bond.

“I do not want people being a bully on my behalf,” Raiven wrote alongside a scenic snap. “This situation can’t be understood from anyone outside our situation. For anyone who genuinely cares how the real people in this situation feel. All I want is the respect and privacy to handle our personal issues as a family alone.”

The couple got engaged in August 2019 but split two weeks later, announcing that they had “made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple.” Only hours after their breakup announcement, it was confirmed that Raiven was pregnant with their first child. They gave their relationship another chance in October 2019, only to break up again.

Raiven filed a restraining order against Bear in February 2020, while pregnant with their child. She accused him of acting “erratic” and “abusive.” She alleged that in one incident he began “yelling and slamming things,” and prevented her from “leaving rooms.” Raiven claimed that Bear admitted that “cocaine” was the reason behind his behavior. Bear denied the drug allegation at the time. Raiven alleged that when she confronted him over his drug use he threatened to “kick her out” and began to “withhold food and money.”

Raiven dropped the order only days ahead of the premature birth of their son, River. River was born at 34 weeks, in March 2020.

Bear filed for joint custody of their son, which sparked a bitter custody war. Raiven responded by requesting that Bear be allowed “restricted visitation” with the child. Bear and Raiven reached a custody agreement and later reconciled, reportedly after Bear held his son for the first time, in September 2020.

They dated on and off before getting married in January, surrounded by family and friends.

“The most important person in this situation is our son,” Raiven wrote, concluding her recent statement. “All I am certain of is we both just want the same freedoms you all have. The right to sort out our personal matters. Also not to be judged on things other people don’t have all the facts for.”

Alaskan Bush People is currently in its 13th season.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips