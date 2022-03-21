Sister Wives Meri Brown Seemingly Tears Into Kody Brown In Cryptic Post!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Meri Brown continues to hint that she’s ready to walk away from her spiritual husband, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star appeared to slam Kody in her latest cryptic post, seemingly alleging that he caused her to “suffer.” The post also seemed to declare that Kody “needs help.”

Meri took to Instagram to share a quote that appeared to point straight at the polygamous patriarch.

The quote read—“When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself, and his suffering is spilling over.”

“He does not need punishment; he needs help,” was highlighted in bold text.

Fans immediately began to speculate that Meri was throwing shade at Kody.

Reddit users sounded off about the quote, with one user writing—”It’s obviously Kody.”

“I think she is referring to Kody here,” another commented. “He gets most hate. She believes he needs her help to feel better. She imagines he will need her again at some point.”

Another poster disagreed, writing—”It should be Kody, but sadly it probably wasn’t intended for him.”

Meri disabled her comment section after fans called her out for appearing drunk in a recent “Friday with Friends” video.

The TLC star kicked off the online show by declaring, “Happy Friday! We are here to entertain you!”

“Ok, a song just came to my mind,” she continued, before breaking out in her rendition of “Let Me Entertain You.” She abruptly stopped singing, telling her followers, “Just kidding,” before her eyes drifted to something on her computer screen.

Fans reacted with concern to Meri’s preoccupied demeanor and lack of focus, some accusing the reality star of “slurring” her words.

“She seems off, she’s literally slurring her words,” one Reddit user noticed.

“What in the world? If she is not tipsy, then what is she doing acting like that?” another viewer wrote.

Earlier this month, Meri took aim at former sister-wife, Christine Brown, who recently launched the TLC web series, “Cooking With Just Christine.” Christine announced that she and Kody had split, in November.

Meri appeared to throw shade at Christine’s new project during a recent Livestream, raising the eyebrows of fans.

Meri took a swipe at Christine during her weekly “Friday with Friends” series, claiming that fans wanted a “cooking with just Jenn” show, referring to the woman who appears alongside Meri during her live Instagram events. Jenn laughed along with Meri, as she seemingly fired the passive-aggressive dig at Christine.

Meri also wrote on Instagram—“I don’t worry about people ‘copying’ me. Your next move can’t happen till I make min. You’ll be behind.”

Meri posted the message alongside a winking face emoji, calling herself the “OG.” Meri tagged her cooking partner, Jenn, seemingly implying that Christine had copied her online cooking shtick.

A Reddit user wrote—“now it’s extremely obvious that Meri thinks Christine copied her.”

Another pointed out—“Meri is delusional if she thinks cooking for the family was her purview when even the book makes it clear that Christine raised the kids while Meri and Janelle worked.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips