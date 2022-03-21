Celebrity News Kanye West Wants To ‘Take His Kids To Space’ Amid Bitter Custody Battle!

Rapper Kanye West is now ranting about taking his children with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to space.

Only last week, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson announced he was pulling out of Blue Origin’s upcoming mission to space. The space adventure was postponed from March 23 to March 29 which clashed with Pete’s schedule. However, since he dropped out, some of Ye’s fans have been urging the rapper to go to space. An insider close to West told Hollywood Life that Kanye has discussed a rocket launch with Space X’s Elon Musk.

The source revealed, “Kanye and Elon have talked about taking a space flight together, but there has not been an exact date or time to do it. They are friends and talk about everything but they don’t have set plans to go together, although the discussion has been had.” The source added that Kanye West is not jealous of Pete going to space. And when he does go to space, he doesn’t want to make it look like he was copying Pete Davidson. The source continued, “He’d want to perform or do something completely out of the box — for instance, a listening party in space.”

The insider also added that Kanye would love to include his kids in the rare experience. “He wants to make it as unique as possible and not have it be just a ten-minute flight. It wouldn’t be about competition with Pete.” However, Kanye might not be able to go with the kids in space anytime soon. Kim Kardashian has made her stance clear on going to space. A source close to the Kardashian sister said, “Though Kim thinks it would be lots of fun to go into space, as a mother she is choosing not to because she is very superstitious and would never want to have anything go wrong.”

So if Kim is not going because of safety concerns, chances are she would not allow her young children on the space trip. Kanye West has yet to accept Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete, even after he was banned from Instagram for harassing Pete and other celebrities like Trevoh Noah. Host Trevoh called out Kanye West on his show for harassing the mother of his children. “What she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.” Kanye responded to him with insults and racial slurs.

