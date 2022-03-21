Celebrity News ‘Kandi & The Gang’ RECAP: Brian Opens Up About Battling Alcohol Abuse And Suicide!

This week on a new episode of Kandi & The Gang, we begin with Phillip Frempong and Torin Mitchell as they continue to bump heads inside the restaurant. Torin feels very disrespected because Phillip came at Torin for absolutely no reason. Torin has the last word and swiftly exits to continue his task. Upstairs, the customers are enjoying their food and Kandi Burruss arrives just in time. Torin and Kandi sit for a quick chat, in which Kandi asks Torin if he likes the changes she made to the OLG. Just as Torin’s about to answer, in comes Phillip, ear hustling per usual. Kandi wasn’t expecting such tension so soon, and Phillip insults Torin by calling him “Big Bird” to DonJuan Clark and immediately claims his dislike for Torin! That’s not what a professional does, but I digress.

Torin explains to Kandi that he was in a good mood, and Phillip came out of nowhere with his dark cloud energy. Torin feels like Phillip tried him and Kandi attempts to deescalate the situation. Kandi then goes over to DonJuan and Phillip to inquire about what went wrong. Phillip declares he isn’t dealing with Torin at all due to his attitude and Kandi checks Phillip for overstepping. Kandi pulls her boss card out and tells Phillip how it’s going to be, instead of allowing Phillip to think he has any true power with her staff. Phillip’s frustrated rightfully so, but there’s more than one way to get to a positive solution. At Patrick Dallas’s house, Torin arrives with a toolbelt in tow and is ready to start working! Patrick needs help renovating his place and trusts Torin with the job at hand. Torin does his thing as Patrick explains what he’d like his place to look like.

Patrick then takes Torin downstairs and explains a sex room he’d like installed. Torin knows the various levels of Patrick, so it’s not surprising for Patrick to want a naughty place to take his new love. After the tour, Patrick asks Torin to plan a housewarming party for him to which Torin agrees. Patrick would like the party to be intimate, and before long, Torin heads out to begin work at the OLG. At The OLG, Shawndreca Dallas and Brian Robinson are facilitating the restaurant as they search for a server. Brian steps up to take orders as Shawndreca dictates while she sets up the dining room. Meanwhile, Brandon Black is reaching out for help about the sink as Brian complains about Dom’Unique Variety being late. Brian’s looking for glue for the L in OLG, and Dom’Unique is one hour late at this point.

Brandon asks Brian to cover as the bartender, and Brian’s frustrated because he’s in recovery and shouldn’t be behind the bar. Dom’Unique waltzes in and begins complaining about how dirty her station is. No one really cares because if she were on time, her station would be clean. When the dust settles, Phillip admires how Shawndreca didn’t give up under pressure and Shawndreca appreciates the compliment. Outside, Phillip takes Brandon to the side with another manager to explain how he’d like the flow to be at the OLG. Phillip needs Brandon’s help to get the staff under control, and Brandon’s mentally checked out of the conversation. Torin meets Patrick and Melvin Jones at the local bar, and soon Torin checks in on Melvin. Torin updates Melvin on the housewarming plans he has for Patrick, and Dom’Unique arrives to join the fellas.

Soon after, Brandon shows up smiling all hard, and Torin feels the love in the air. Torin asks Dom’Unique what’s going on, and she proceeds to tell him to mind his business. Brian, Shawndreca and her new boo, June, arrive and Patrick looks like he feels some type of way. Patrick invites the table to his housewarming party, and Shawndreca reveals that an altercation happened between Patrick and June over her! SMH chile, this is getting messier by the minute. Brian talks to Shawndreca about how he’s feeling and Shawndreca admits to being worried about him. The next morning, Brandon goes over the seating checklist with the staff and the crew closes out the meeting with a prayer.

As The OLG opens, Rashard Roles checks in on Brian and pulls him aside for a chat. Rashard knows the staff isn’t supposed to sit at the bar, but Brian is following Brandon’s lead. Brandon doesn’t feel like the rules apply to him, and I’m beginning to see the fractures within Kandi’s business. Brandon confronts Brian and Rashard and makes them leave the bar. Before long, DonJuan arrives and Phillip talks with Brandon about the day’s events. Brandon reveals that Brian was snappy with him and is irritated because both men know the rules about the bar. DonJuan pulls Phillip to the side and both men agree a discussion needs to be had between Brandon and Brian. Once all parties were seated, Phillip explains what’s going on and Brandon proceeds to tell his side of the story. Phillip thinks Brian doesn’t do anything and immediately begins to lose his cool.

Phillip tells Brian that he doesn’t have a right to free speech, and this meeting is over before it even began, SMH. Phillip chooses to suspend Brian and DonJuan pulls Brian aside before he gets any louder. Outside, DonJuan talks Brian down and Brian thinks Phillip has some type of grudge against him. DonJuan wants Brian to tell Brandon that he’s leaving for the day, and Phillip’s still hot from the recent altercation! DonJuan is trying to calm Phillip down, but Phillip continues to give DonJuan ultimatums. Phillip eventually decides to walk away from their conversation and records himself metaphorically crying in the car, LOL. Meanwhile, Patrick’s visiting his girlfriend Safari and surprises her with hugs and flowers. Safari gets Patrick ready for some body sculpting due to the extra weight he picked up during the pandemic. Patrick explains all the reasons he loves Safari and compares her to every woman in his family, LOL.

Patrick begins to explain Torin’s vision for decorating his place, and Safari pulls Torin’s job from up under him! Safari feels like she can decorate Patrick’s place, and Patrick bows down to his queen’s wishes. Patrick also comes clean about inviting Shawndreca to his housewarming party, and Safari disinvites Shawndreca because she doesn’t want to be put in that situation. Patrick’s not whipped in his opinion, but it seems like he doesn’t want to ruffle Safari’s feathers. Shawndreca and Dom ‘Unique stop by the OLG’s house for some water aerobics being instructed by Shawndreca herself. Kandi joins the ladies and reveals this is Shawndreca’s trial run for potentially teaching Kandi’s kids. Everyone’s having a fun time besides Aunt Bertha. The class was a success and afterward, the ladies throw those calories back in their bodies with some good ole soul food.

At the table, Dom ’Unique reveals that Phillip suspended Brian and Kandi is genuinely shocked. Kandi checks in on the static between Shawndreca and Phillip, and Shawndreca thinks all is well. Mama Joyce and Shawndreca have a small back in forth, and Mama Joyce expresses how much she likes Phillip. Kandi wants to have another meeting with the staff in order to have a come to Jesus moment and fix the communication problems. Later, Torin and Brian meet at a local ice cream shop to catch up. Torin and Brian collect their orders and Brian asks Torin how he feels being back at the OLG. Brian tells Torin that Phillip suspended him and complains about the insults Phillip threw his way.

At the same time, Torin tells Brian that he’s coming back to The OLG and wants to make sure Brian doesn’t feel neglected this time around. Brian admits to pushing Torin away when they were dating, then Torin gets Brian to open up about what pushed him over the edge. Brian unveils that he drank a gallon of alcohol a day and didn’t realize he had a problem until the pandemic occurred. Brian’s sister committed suicide and it’s affected him in more ways he can understand. Recovery is a process and Brian made a vow to never go back to that state of mind again. Torin tells Brian how much he means to him and that he will always have his back. They are so sweet, and I’m glad they have each other. Be sure to come back next week for a brand-new episode of Kandi & The Gang!

