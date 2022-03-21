Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Ready To Walk If Phaedra Parks Returns To ‘RHOA!’

Kandi Burruss has revealed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers will never see her on the same cast as Bravo alum, Phaedra Parks. Kandi shut down any possibility of the duo reuniting on the Georgia franchise during a recent appearance on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast.

Kandi explained that she will continue on RHOA as long as Bravo is on board—unless they invite back her past nemesis. Kandi added that she’s able to do lots of other projects alongside her reality TV gig, but made it clear that she’s ready to walk if Phaedra returns.

Raquel asked the singer/songwriter if RHOA is big enough for both women, and Kandi responded with a flat “No.”

The reality star was asked—“if they brought Phaedra back [to The Real Housewives of Atlanta] would you be on the show?”

Kandi, without hesitation, responded—“No,” adding—“I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The Kandi & The Gang star also replied “no,” when asked if the messy dynamic was “fixable.”

“No, it’s not fixable. No,” Kandi said.

Kandi and Phaedra’s friendship splintered during Season 8 after Phaedra accused Kandi of not standing by her during her breakup with Apollo Nida. The cast conflict exploded the following season. Phaedra was axed from the series after she spread a false rumor about Kandi, alleging that her co-star wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams in her supposed sex dungeon.

Phaedra spoke about the possibility of reconciling with her former co-star, in May 2021, amid rumors of her potential return to the show.

“We’re both two very strong powerful black women— so as a mom, we’re both moms, I teach my kids that they can resolve anything and so I would never say never,” she said, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s chat show, Watch What Happens Live.

Kandi dished about the upcoming RHOA season during a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. She promised that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will not disappoint, despite the exits of Bravo veterans, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

“When we got ready to start the season, I was a little nervous because I’m like, ‘OK, we are losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise. How’s that gonna go?’” Kandi shared, earlier this month. “But let me tell you, no diss to them, this season is going to be way better than the last few. I would say it’s a really, really good season and I’m excited for people to watch.”

Kandi will appear on the upcoming season alongside returning cast members, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Marlo Hampton, who finally scored a hard-earned peach after appearing on the show as a “friend” for years. RHOA original, Sheree Whitfield, will make a comeback for Season 14, and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards, will make her debut.

