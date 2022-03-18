Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Claims NeNe Leakes Called Her The Racial C-Word Slur!

Kandi Burruss claimed that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, once called her the racial c slur but added that she remains confused about why such animosity exists.

Kandi, who is the longest running consecutive season RHOA cast member, has landed several spinoff shows, including her latest, Kandi & The Gang, which is currently airing on Bravo. NeNe is no longer on the Atlanta franchise, but Kandi confirmed that the distance had not sparked positive shifts in their relationship.

“I don’t even understand what goes on with NeNe,” Kandi said on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast. “I don’t know what her problem is with me.”

The singer/songwriter described an incident when NeNe allegedly hurled a racial slur amid their longstanding feud.

“Like seriously, I’ve seen her say all kinds of stuff,” Kandi said. “Like she tried to, she called me — this right here p**sed me the f**k off — she said something where she called me a c–n or something.”

“That right there, that’s when I was like, you know what… How?! How?! How?!” Kandi remarked. “I don’t know whatever’s going on with her and the network… We don’t communicate and those are the types of things you put out in the atmosphere? Why do I need to waste my time talking to you anymore? That’s just how I feel about it.”

Kandi theorized that NeNe’s public beef with Bravo might be the reason for her harsh attitude.

“I didn’t do anything to her, and that’s the crazy thing,” the reality star said. “I think she was having her own issue with the network and that was very public or whatever. But I don’t know if because I have a better relationship with them [that’s why] she had negative things to say about me.”

The Xscape singer also thinks that NeNe’s animosity might stem from outspoken fans who believe that she did something to block NeNe’s blessings.

“Like me having a show — that should’ve been her show,” Kandi guessed about what NeNe’s fans could believe.

“Like why does me having a show mean anything against her?” Kandi asked. “She could still have her own thing and I could have my own thing. Me doing what I do is not blocking your blessings. Like whatever you’ve got going on, that’s what you got going on. I ain’t told nobody to stop nothing for her, so I don’t know why she gives me that energy.”

Kandi pointed out that she has no power over Bravo executives’ opinions or actions. She added that she tries to play down the feud, but was especially bothered by NeNe’s nasty racial slur.

“It’s annoying as f–k, especially when you say things like using the c–n term toward me,” she said. “Because if nothing else, realistically, I’m the only one out of them that even still lives in a majority Black community.”

Kandi & The Gang airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

