Celebrity News Joseline Hernandez & Goons BEAT Up Cast Members Of Her Reality Show: Multiple Injuries Reported & POLICE Charges Coming!

Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas reunion recently wrapped and it was a mess with a few cast members left bloody and battered, at the hands of Joseline Hernandez and her goon boyfriend, Ballistic Beats.

Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas star, Amber Ali, just accused Joseline Hernandez and her boyfriend, Ballistic Beats, of physically assaulting her. She went live on Instagram with fellow member, Kay Kapri, while she was in the hospital for her bruised ribs. “I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me,” she said. “I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me.”

Ali also claimed that Ballistic ripped out her real hair. “We’re gonna handle this in court. He’s going to jail. No questions asked. I’m not stopping and I’m going to get an order of protection on him.” While on the Live, Kay Kapri also revealed that Joseline might have been under the influence while attacking them. “If any of us would have told the police that she was high off coke, they would’ve drug tested her there and she would’ve went to jail.” Kay also said the couple only fled the scene because they had prior felonies.

Watch the video below!

Amber & Kay Kapri telling what happened at the reunion. Ballistic and Joseline attacked amber at the reunion they might not put this episode out cuz this itsss teaaa . Joseline was high off coke & everything Omg 🤣#JoselineCabaretlasvegas #JoselineCabaretVegas #JoselineCabaret pic.twitter.com/W7yEAlhHf5 — 𝕳𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 🦂 (@NeiceyMonet) March 16, 2022

Ali also added that she would take legal action against Zeus Network for letting the chaos happen and not protecting them. “I’m considering suing Zeus as well because y’all did that for their protection,” she said about Hernandez and Ballistic being able to leave the premises. “That’s not right. Ballistic put his hands on me. Y’all should of held him back until the police got there and y’all should’ve let him go to jail.”

Joseline responded to her fellow cast members and admitted to attacking them during the reunion. Hernandez tweeted, “I mortal kombat one h*e Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it.” Her next tweet was directed at Ali. “Keep crying from your hospital bed with your broken ribs one kik you flew into next day Rotten mouth a** h*e.” Joseline also accused Ali of being dumb since they are unable to sue her. “And for you dumb bitches when you sign up for a reality show you CANNOT filed a lawsuit against anyone on the show. You dummies.”

The Zeus Network also released a statement regarding what went down. They said they do not condone violence of any nature and they will investigate what happened during the reunion. Their statement read:

“While our programming remains authentic, loud, provocative, raw, unscripted, and uncensored; under no circumstances, do we condone bullying, unprovoked violence and men attacking women,” the network shared in a statement to Instagram. “Currently, we are conducting a thorough review of the events that took place during the Joseline’s Cabaret Reunion taping. The safety of our talent, crew, guests, and fans is our top priority.”

The future of the series, or Hernandez and Ballistic’s relationship with the network, remains unclear at this time but sources tell All About The Tea that some of the battered women are speaking to the police and assault charges for Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic will happen very soon.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips