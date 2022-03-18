Teen Mom Jenelle Evans And David Eason’s Business Shut Down By State Amid $46K Tax Debt!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The state of North Carolina has shut down the custom design company owned and operated by Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans, and her husband, David Eason, The U.S. Sun reports.

The “Teen Mom Reddit is More Classier” page was the first to dig up the info on the dissolved business license.

David, 34, launched Black River Metal and Wood, a company that sells custom items such as knives, coat racks, and leather key chains, in 2019. The fired MTV husband filed a business license for the company, in August 2019.

The Secretary of State’s Office told the outlet that the state shut down the company on June 15, 2021, because David did not file a required annual report. David continues to sell his wares on his website, which range in price from $40 to $120. The office confirmed that David, as a “sole proprietor,” could still market his products despite the dissolved license, but there are restrictions in place.

“He can’t open a bank account or get a loan under the business,” the representative explained.

David and Jenelle currently owe $46,406 in state taxes for 2017. A clerk confirmed that the lien filed in 2020 remains unpaid.

MTV fired David after he posted homophobic comments on social media. Jenelle was axed from Teen Mom 2 after David admitted to shooting and killing the family dog for nipping at their young daughter.

Jenelle has tried her hand in a number of projects to bring in income, including a makeup line and a clothing company. Both businesses are currently inactive. The mom of three does maintain a popular YouTube channel and a podcast, ‘The Jenelle Evans Podcast.’

Jenelle has made headlines in recent weeks after being publicly hit by backlash for making questionable parenting decisions.

Earlier this month, an online critic sarcastically labeled the former reality star “mother of the year” after Jenelle, 30, posted a video of herself ranting about a difficult morning with her children.

Jenelle responded to the person via a TikTok video, where she lip-synched Snoop Dog’s 2018 Walk of Fame speech.

“I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” Jenelle said.

“I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting…” the former TM2 star added.

Fans slammed Jenelle after she posted a filtered snap of her five-year-old daughter, Ensley, wearing makeup.

“Kids don’t need filters…” one fan commented as another chimed in— “This. She’s cute enough. Doesn’t need makeup or filters.”

Jenelle posted the photo only days after she was blasted for allowing Ensley to ride her bike without a helmet. Fans also took issue with recently resurfaced photos, which revealed the child holding a dead squirrel and later eating it.

Last month, Jenelle was called out after she allowed her 7-year-old son to publicly rap about drugs, despite the former MTV’s personality’s past battle with heroin addiction.

Jenelle has three children, Jace, 12, whose father, Andrew Lewis, remains absent from his life, Kaiser, 7, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith, and the child she shares with her husband, Ensley, 5.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips