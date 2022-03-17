Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid Blasted Online For Allowing Daughter Bella To Get Nose Job At 14!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Yolanda Hadid, has been hit by fierce backlash for allowing her daughter, Bella Hadid, to get a nose job when she was 14 years old.

Bella, 25, opened up about the rhinoplasty during an interview with Vogue, admitting for the first time that she had the surgery as a young teen and that she regrets it to this day. The runway star previously denied having any plastic surgery.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” the model told the mag. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Yolanda is being publicly blasted for allowing her daughter to go under the knife so young. Some people have even accused her of encouraging her child to alter her look.

“No 14-year-old just wants plastic surgery just because, unless they’ve had a certain feature pointed out so many times to the point that they are insecure,” one person wrote online.

“How much do you want to bet Yolanda was the main one making Bella feel that way about her nose? Then ALLOWING SURGERY?” another said.

“At 14, you are just too young to have a nose job… Yolanda should have never had kids!” one Twitter user said.

“Bella Hadid got a nose job at 14???? There is a special place in Hell for Yolanda,” another user ranted.

“BELLA WAS 14 when she got her first nose job. Yolanda is a menace,” a third wrote.

“The fact Yolanda let Bella at 14 get a nose job… that’s not a good mother,” one person said.

“Yolanda did a number on both daughters, especially Bella. Having a nose job at 14 is so problematic,” another tweeted. “That woman is going to Hell for what did to her daughters.”

“Her face isn’t even grown yet and ‘you’re letting her go under the knife?’ asked another user.

Yolanda, who was a famous model before having three children, has a reputation for keeping it real with her daughters when it comes to explaining what it takes to make it in the cutthroat modeling industry.

RHOBH fans will remember that Yolanda discouraged her eldest daughter, Gigi Hadid, who was 17 at the time, from playing volleyball because it could make her “bulky.”

“Volleyball is a very masculine sport. Modeling a very feminine thing,” Yolanda told Gigi during a RHOBH episode that aired in 2012.

“She’s gotta start building her career and that means sometimes we have to give up the things that we love to do,” Yolanda said in a personal interview spot. “These girls they train four hours a day after school so their bodies are big and bulky. I mean, they eat like men. I wanted her to develop as a woman.”

Yolanda also made comments regarding her daughters’ diets, which invited scathing criticism from fans.

Bella described her body image issues and mental health challenges in the Vogue interview, admitting that she always felt “ugly” and “uncool” alongside her older sister.

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” she admitted. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Bella continued —“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

“I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress,” she added. “I put on a very smiley face or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove.”

The model revealed that she once checked into a treatment center for two weeks, amid a battle with depression.

Bella added that she woke up “hysterical” and “in tears” for three years, during her struggle to maintain her mental health.

“I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little green room, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing,” she shared.

Bella also revealed that she suffered from mental health issues at a young age, and developed anorexia in high school.

“I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me. I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick,” she recalled. “I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.”

Bella explained that while she currently has a healthy relationship with food, she still deals with dysmorphic tendencies.

“I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she said.

