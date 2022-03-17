Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Whitney Rose’s Husband Justin Loses Job Weeks After Bravo Airs Cringeworthy Bedroom Romp!

Whitney Rose’s husband, Justin Rose, confirmed that he had lost his job only weeks after Bravo aired a scene featuring the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City couple that many fans called “cringeworthy.”

The former Chief Sales Officer of LifeVantage took to Facebook to confirm the news, writing on March 9—“They say as one door closes another door opens. But does the first door really need to close completely? Don’t get me wrong I’m super excited to see what’s behind the next door and just from the first glimpse it does continue to get better.”

RHOSLC fans have watched Whitney and Justin’s financial issues unfold over the two seasons the couple has appeared on the Bravo show. The show recently chronicled the duo pouring their savings into rebranding Whitney’s skincare line.

Justin put “haters” on blast, writing—“And I do believe as one door closes it’s absolutely the time and place to slam it shut on the haters, toxic and undeserving people in your life (but that’s what the block button is for right?) And if your reading this I don’t consider you one of those people.”

Justin concluded—“Thank you for the time you’ve given me to be a part of your journey to this point, and here’s to those who choose to continue our journey together moving forward. I write this with tears in my eyes as I will truly miss so much about these past 7 years they have been some of the best years of my life, but have no doubt I will always support, uplift, edify and in the end… choose my family first!”

Whitney chimed in with her own post, writing alongside a couple-selfie snapped inside their Utah home — “Never been so optimistic about our future.” The Bravo star added in response to several comments posted by sympathetic fans—”It’s a positive thing.”

Justin’s news comes only weeks after Bravo featured an awkward bedroom scene filmed with his wife. Fans cringed as the network aired a segment featuring the couple stripping down and smearing each other in body paint.

Justin worked as Chief Sales Officer of LifeVantage, a dietary supplements company, since July 2015. In 2018, he was linked to a lawsuit involving an alleged pyramid scheme. Whitney confirmed that her husband’s name was removed from the case, in 2021.

Whitney and Justin met in 2009 when she was 23 and he was 41. They were both married to other people at the time and Justin was the father of three children when they started an affair. Whitney, who was raised in the Mormon Church, later became pregnant. The couple tied the knot eleven years ago.

“When you decide to take a different path that deviates from what your parents and siblings want from you,” Whitney told The Salt Lake Tribune about not receiving much support at the time. “It’s hard. I get it. I understand fully why they are not on board. But also, it hurt.”

The couple eventually left the Mormon Church.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.