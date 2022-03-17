Celebrity News We Have The NEW Location of The 7 Little Johnstons Home!

The 7 Little Johnstons have already moved into their new home after searching for a while!

7 Little Johnstons stars, Amber and Trent, finally moved into their new house with their five kids. The couple has five kids, Jonnah, 22, Anna 21, Alex, 16, Emma, 16, and Elizabeth, 20. According to Distractify, the family now lives in a rural area of the state of Georgia. The house’s listing on Trulia says that it was built in 2005 and it consists of 3,660 square feet on 9.47 acres. The property stretches down to the nearby Towaliga River.

The Georgia home has a total of four bedrooms, three baths, and even includes a swimming pool. The Johnstons admit that finding a perfect home for themselves was a very difficult process. They reportedly had to spend time in a hotel until they secured the house. The reality family had to rent three separate rooms to stay in, which wasn’t cheap or comfortable for them. As of January 2020, the home was estimated to be worth about $486,000. The beautiful house where the Johnstons live is surrounded by woods and a meadow with over 450 feet of sandy riverfront joy.

Fans can’t wait for the latest season of 7 Little Johnstons, which is set to premiere on March 15. This season is set to focus on Amber’s new life as she goes back to school, and Trent’s new job. According to TLC, The Johnstons are the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs. The network also mentioned that the family makes 10% of their show’s budget, which is between $250,000 to $400,000. So the Johnstons make close to $25,000 and $40,000 per episode.

The TLC show, 7 Little Johnstons, began in 2015, and ever since the family has captivated fans across the world. In every episode, viewers get to see that the family’s condition doesn’t stop them from living normal and fulfilling lives. When asked about how they deal with judgment from trolls, they said they don’t care what other people think: “Our kids, Trent, and myself have dealt with scrutiny, name-calling, and discrimination our whole lives. In the grand scheme of things, we have very thick skin and we have to because otherwise, we’d just be people who curl up in a corner and never go out.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips