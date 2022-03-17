Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice Freezes Melissa Gorga Out Of Her Bridal Party!

Melissa Gorga will not stand by Teresa Giudice’s side when she says “I do” to fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Louie proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last fall during a trip to Greece, and the couple is currently planning their summer wedding event.

Teresa admitted that she did not ask her sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star to be a part of her bridal party during a Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Loni Love asked the Bravo star about her wedding party, putting Teresa on the spot.

“How many bridesmaids will you have?’ Loni asked the Bravo star.

“Eight bridesmaids,” Teresa replied.

Loni asked if any of her castmates made the cut, and Teresa flatly responded “no.”

Andy Cohen, who appeared visibly surprised, asked—“Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?”

“Don’t make a big deal of it,” Teresa casually responded. “I mean come on.”

Cohen pressed Teresa asking, “Will this be news to her, hearing this now?”

“I mean, I guess so,” Teresa said nervously. “I mean, hello, we’re on national TV.”

Joe and Melissa Gorga have been married since 2004. Melissa joined RHONJ in Season 3.

Fans know that Teresa and Melissa’s relationship is often tense and that Bravo regularly features the pair’s messy family drama on the show. Joe has shared that he holds resentment against Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, whom he blames for his sister’s year-long prison stint. Teresa and Joe were indicted on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, mail and wire fraud, and making false statements on loan applications.

Joe served 41 months in federal prison and was deported back to his native country, Italy, upon his release. Teresa made the decision to divorce shortly thereafter. The divorce was finalized in September 2020. Teresa and Louie began dating the same year.

The couple’s romance has come under fire during the currently airing season of RHONJ with cast members questioning Louie’s intentions amid rumors about his past.

Teresa and Louie went Instagram official with their romance in December 2020, about three months after the Bravo star and her ex finalized their divorce.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” Teresa captioned the cozy couple snap.

Teresa’s friend and former RHONJ co-star, Dina Manzo, and her husband, Dave Cantin, both witnessed Louie’s October proposal, which involved sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist, and fireworks.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source told PEOPLE. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

