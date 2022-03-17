Celebrity News Kanye West Exposes Pete Davidson’s Pedophile Past!

Kanye West came after Pete Davidson again for an insensitive joke he said about a child!

Throughout Kanye’s beef with Pete Davidson, the rapper has made it clear that he doesn’t want his children around the comedian. On Wednesday, Kanye revealed shocking news about Pete Davidson to his millions of fans. He uploaded a screenshot of a 2019 Breitbart article whose headline read, “Pete Davidson Enrages Audience with Jokes About Having Sex with a Baby!”

Kanye, 49, didn’t stop there. He captioned the post, “Yet another reason why SKETE has got to stay away from my children.” He also pointed out that Pete was missing from the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Kanye continued, “Oh and nobody noticed that he aint show up to SNL. Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet.”West went on to tell the SNL comedian that he was not built for this and even claimed to have blacked out the Super Bowl on Davidson. “Apologize to your family for being in your family,” Kanye concluded.



The incident Kanye is mentioning in his post is not a lie. The Breitbart report was referencing Pete’s stand-up routine he performed at the Bell House in Brooklyn in 2019. Davidson was telling a joke about the time he was babysitting his friend’s baby. Since the baby was teething, they sucked Pete’s finger — to which he joked that it felt “good” before adding, “I don’t want to f—k this baby, but he’s asking for it.” With his latest post, Kanye has brought Pete’s distasteful joke back to the limelight.

Ye’s fans think this is all in an effort to ruin Pete Davidson’s career, but he insists it is to protect his kids. Kanye and Kim have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kanye got thousands of comments on his post, mostly from fans worried about him. One fan wrote, “So explain why you hate him and why he is so important to you for you to post about him constantly. Dude this aint healthy for you man. It is like you have an obsession with him.”

Kanye’s post came after Kim and Pete made their relationship Instagram official. The KKW Beauty founder posted a cute photo of her and her boyfriend smiling in what looked like a hotel.

