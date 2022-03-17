Sister Wives Janelle Brown Rents Space To Launch Business Amid Rumors She’s Split From Kody!

Janelle Brown has launched a retail business amid rumors that she’s preparing to cut ties with her spiritual husband, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star remains married to Kody but the family was rocked after Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, split from Kody and left the Brown family. Kody and Christine announced their breakup in November.

Janelle appears determined to become financially independent, as the reality star reportedly launched a “retail trade” business in September of last year, called NTYK, LLC. Arizona state records confirm that the business headquarters is a commercial real estate building located in Flagstaff, where the Brown family resides. The building has suites that feature a conference room, a kitchenette, a private office, cubicles, and a bathroom, that rents for $2k a month. The TLC personality also reps a multi-level marketing nutritional product, Plexus, and is a health coach for her company, Strive. She also charges $35 a pop on Cameo.

Janelle, 52, took to Instagram on Monday to share what motivates her to take care of herself. The mom of six posted a pic snapped alongside grandson, Axel, and granddaughter, Evie, the children of Janelle’s daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, and her husband, Caleb Brush.

“These two are why I am motivated to take care of myself,” she captioned the post. “I love watching them grow up and being a part of their lives!”

She added—“Find your motivation and become the best version of yourself 👏❤️.”

Kody no longer shares a romantic relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown, and most viewers believe that the polygamist’s only functional marriage is with his fourth and only legal wife, Robyn Brown. The most recent season of Sister Wives highlighted the issues within Kody’s marriages, particularly his rocky relationships with Christine and Janelle.

Janelle admitted that her relationship with Kody was “pretty strained,” and that it’d be “easy to walk away” from it all. Kody confessed that he and Janelle were “not in sync.”

“We don’t partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment,” he said during the Season 16 Tell-All. “I don’t even know. We’re good friends, we get along well. It’s more of a, like, just a committed relationship.”

Janelle was asked if she still believed in polygamy during the Sister Wives Tell-All special.

“Yes I do. I’m here. I mean there was a point during Covid where I was like ‘okay do I still wanna do this?’” Janelle said.

“And there was a period of time where Kody was away for about six weeks, and I thought ‘Wow life is really easy,’” she added. “And I really kind of had to do some soul searching and realize that I want to be here still. I’m here.”

Sister Wives is on hiatus.

