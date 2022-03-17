Little People Big World Audrey Roloff Accused of Child Endangerment!

Little People, Big World star, Audrey Roloff, is getting a ton of backlash from fans accusing her of endangering her kids.

Audrey, 31, is coming under fire from fans because of her latest parenting choices. Audrey and husband Jeremy share three kids together. On Tuesday, she shared a cute video of herself and her two children having fun in the hot tub together. In the clip, Audrey was filming Ember, 4, and Bode 2, who were all smiles as they enjoyed the tub. They splashed around the water as they hung out near the tiled edge of the tub. Fans of the star weren’t too happy with Audrey’s latest post.

One of them took a screenshot of the video and reposted it on Reddit. Little People, Big World fans blasted the mother of three for putting her kids in danger. The original post read, “Young kids should not be in a hot tub!” Several LPBW flocked to the Reddit post to give their perspective on Audrey’s decision to allow her kids in the hot tub. “Yeah I feel like this can’t be good for them? They’re dangerous for young children,” one fan said. Another fan wrote on the post, “I have to question what Audrey is thinking here. Hot tubs for children under five are not really recommended because little ones can’t regulate their temperatures. But then I sometimes sense these people won’t be happy being corrected.”

Another fan even included Audrey’s youngest child, Radley, in the situation. They hoped Audrey wasn’t “wearing the baby strapped to her chest in the water as well.” The viewer was referencing another incident that led to Audrey being attacked again for her parenting. Earlier this month, she received backlash for making dough while having Radley strapped to her chest.

LPBW fans were upset that she also allowed all sorts of essential oils to go directly on the baby’s face while cooking. One fan said, “I don’t remember her wearing Ember and Bode this much. She seems very clingy to him.” However, on the Reddit post, there were some fans who defended Audrey’s decision as long as she was being careful in the tub. “Relax. She may have it on the low. It doesn’t look like it’s on since there are no bubbles.”

Audrey’s also came under backlash from LPBW fans for oversharing about Radley’s birth. She posted numerous photos and videos of herself welcoming Radley into the world. The birth took place in a bathtub while Jeremy held her hand as she was in labor.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips