Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Steps Out With Mistress Sharina Hudson & Their Daughter!

Wendy Williams’ ex, Kevin was spotted out with Sharina Hudson and their daughter amid speculation he was back with his ex-wife.

According to exclusive photos taken by The Sun, Kevin Hunter was spotted out with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. The two were spotted going out for lunch together. Kevin, 49, was also spotted holding hands with his three-year-old daughter with Sharina as they ran errands. In the photos, Wendy Williams’ ex–husband could be seen limping as he walked around. Their recent outing comes after a recent revelation that Kevin was helping Wendy and their son navigate her care and take care of her businesses and assets.

A source told The Sun that despite the former couple being on good terms, they are not back together. “Kevin Jr has the power of attorney, but his dad is helping him manage what that means he needs to do. He’s young, he’s in college, because of where her son is in his life, Wendy isn’t opposed to having her ex-husband help her along the way.” Wendy Williams is currently staying with family in Miami as she recovers.

The source also added that Kevin wasn’t as close to Wendy as before. “He doesn’t get too involved in Wendy’s care “because he has his whole other life but for the sake of their son, he is helping her and helping Kevin Jr. navigate what Wendy needs to do on a day-to-day basis.” Sharina has yet to comment on Kevin’s current relationship with his ex-wife.

Ahead of The Wendy Williams Show cancellation last month, it was revealed that Kevin had filed a $10 million dollar lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury production company. They are the company responsible for Wendy’s show. Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in 2019 after cheating allegations with his mistress, Sharina. After the divorce, Kevin was let go of his position on the show despite being a vital part of the production from 2009 to 2019.

Kevin’s suit against the production company states, “The termination of [Kevin] was based strictly upon [his marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that [Kevin] made to make the Show a success.” Kevin claims to be behind popular segments on the show like Shoe Cam, Hot Topics, and other marketing plans that made the show successful.

