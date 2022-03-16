Celebrity News Wendy Williams Ditches Wheelchair, Plans ‘Big’ TV Comeback in NYC!

Wendy Williams is ready to bounce back in New York City after the cancellation of her daytime show, The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy has been recovering from multiple health issues in Florida with the support of her family.

A source spoke to The Sun and claimed that Wendy’s time in Florida, paired with some key lifestyle changes, has made positive differences in Wendy’s health.

“She looks good! She isn’t fully back, but she seems like 80% of her old self. In another couple of months, and I bet she’s totally back,” an insider told the outlet.

The source alleged that the chat show host had made lifestyle changes that have helped boost her recovery.

“Wendy has vowed not to drink and she is eating much healthier these days and it shows, her legs aren’t nearly as swollen,” the source added.

The tipster added that Wendy had ditched her wheelchair, amid her ongoing recovery.

“She is planning her next move. She won’t be in Florida much longer, she is coming back to New York, and soon,” the source revealed.

The insider dished that Wendy wants to launch a TV comeback and even wants to pull her old production team back together.

“Wendy is making plans to make a big comeback,” the source insisted.

Last month, The Wendy Williams Show announced that the show would end at the conclusion of Season 13. Wendy lost her purple chair after being absent since the beginning of the season due to her failing health.

Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show announced in February that the popular show was ending amid Wendy’s ongoing health struggles.

Co-Presidents of the company, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, said in a press release — “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations, and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Sherri Shepherd was chosen to take over Wendy’s time slot with her new talk show, Sherri. The View alum publicly stated that she would warmly welcome the popular chat show host on her new show as a guest, but Wendy was reportedly unreceptive.

“Wendy is not the ‘pass the baton’ type of person. As far as she is concerned, Sherri went behind her back and stole her show. The fact that Sherri now wants Wendy to support her and give her blessing is as fake as it comes,” insiders told Radar.

“Don’t worry Sherri, when Wendy is ready to tell her side of the story she will do so, and not sitting next to you on her old couch, but rather in court,” the sources added.

“Sherri can save her gratitude and prays for Wendy. What she did to a sick woman isn’t right and she knows it,” added an insider close to Wendy. “But don’t count Wendy out. She has been down before and fought her way back. And when Wendy is back, she will remember what Sherri did.”

