Real Housewives of New Jersey RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Accused Of IGNORING $165K Foreclosure Lawsuit!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Margaret Josephs, has been accused of ignoring a foreclosure lawsuit against her.

Margaret, 54, and her husband, Joe Benigno, were first sued by Charles and Camille Arditos for defaulting on settlement payments from a previous lawsuit. Despite being served on February 21, 2022, the RHONJ star did not respond to the lawsuit. In a letter to the judge, the Plaintiffs’ lawyer wrote, “Margaret and Joseph have not submitted opposition papers to the court. As such, Plaintiffs respectfully request that you grant its motion for Judgment by Confession.”

They are now asking for $165,000 which is the remaining balance as of February 16, 2022. A judge is set to respond to the lawyer’s request later this week. The RHONJ star’s legal troubles with the Arditos first started when they took Margaret and Joe to court in 2019. They sued the reality TV couple for Breach of Contract, Breach of the Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, Fraud, Unjust Enrichment, and Equitable Lien/Mortgage. The two parties came to a settlement in April 2021, when Margaret and Joe agreed to pay the Arditos $280,000.

Margaret and Joe allegedly began paying off the first payments. However, when January 14 came around, they only paid $5,000 out of the $35,000 that was due. At the time, the Arditos sued for $180,000 which was the remaining amount for the settlement. One fan wrote on Twitter about Maragaret’s situation, “The loudest and most ignorant, always deflecting from their own scandals.”

Margaret has been in legal trouble before and has struggled with financial issues before. According to The Sun, Capital One bank sued Margaret on December 5, 2019, for $ 12,172.86. The suit claimed, “Defendant failed to make periodic payments on the Account, which was subsequently charged off. The entire balance on the account is owed to Plaintiff and is presently due and payable in full.”

In March 2018, Margaret Josephs was also sued by a law firm for unpaid legal bills that amounted to $3,568.73. In November 2019, during an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she said in a lawsuit that she was up to her eyes in legal bills. “I filed for bankruptcy in my business. They put a lien on my property. I’m up to my eyeballs in legal bills.”



