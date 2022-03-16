Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Mimi Faust’s Fiancée Ty Young Caught Cheating?

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Ty Young, the fiancée of Love & Hip Hop star, Mimi Faust, has landed in controversy after a video appeared on social media that points to the possibility that she’s been cheating on the VH1 personality.

MTO News reports that the video reveals a woman with her arm around Ty’s waist in footage captured while Ty was on a “business trip” in Los Angeles. The video raised eyebrows across social media platforms but does not confirm that Ty was cheating on her fiancée.

Viewers met Mimi during the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she was once part of a love triangle between her ex, Stevie J, and his then-girlfriend, Joseline Hernandez.

Mimi Faust celebrated her 50th birthday on January 3rd, and news of her engagement to her longtime girlfriend broke only days later.

Mimi reconciled with Ty Young, after a brief breakup, late last year.

“We had to come full circle,” Mimi told Essence last year about the couple’s decision to reunite. “We both needed to work on things and I needed to work on myself, especially, because someone else can not make me whole or complete. I have to do that myself, then someone can add to that.”

She told the mag that the duo was “planning to start over on every level — as friends, as getting to know each other, setting boundaries,” adding that she just wanted “a clean slate” going into their renewed relationship.

Instagram account, @freddyoart, posted footage of Ty and Mimi revealing their engagement during Mimi’s January birthday bash.

Ty gushed over the couple’s relationship before announcing their engagement to their guests.

Mimi most recently appeared on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, alongside the infamous Creep Squad: Peter Gunz, Cisco Rosada, and Rich Dollarz; Amina Buddafly, Tara, Cyn Santana, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Erica Mena, Safaree, Bobby Lytes, Zelle Swag, Brooke Valentine, Marcus Black, Shekinah Jo, and Stevie J.

“You’ll see an even calmer me,” she told MSN about the show. “I’ve been to therapy and have worked on my triggers and inner peace.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips