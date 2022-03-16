90 Day Fiance Ben Rathbun Arrested On Bench Warrant Linked To 2020 Drunk Driving Arrest!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Ben Rathbun, appeared to have been busted driving drunk in Michigan early Tuesday, but an updated TMZ report clarified that the reality star’s arrest was connected to a past OUI and suspended license arrest.

The father of four was sentenced in January 2021 to 18 months probation, after being arrested in 2020. He was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on February 7, 2022. Ben did not appear and the judge issued a bench warrant, which led to Tuesday’s arrest.

Ben was arrested and booked early Tuesday morning, as a result of the bench warrant. The TLC star was locked up and his bond was set at $10k. He remains in custody.

Ben’s relationship story is currently playing out on the hit TLC reality show. The former pastor and Mahogany Roca, who told Ben that she was 24 when she was actually 22, initially connected over their religious faith. Fans of the show know that Mahogany’s online photos were heavily filtered and that she refused to communicate with Ben via video chat. Mahogany stood Ben up upon his arrival in Peru but later showed up to meet him at a restaurant in her hometown.

The couple continued to question their relationship during their time together in South America. Mahogany asked Ben to share more about his past romantic relationships in an episode that aired earlier this month.

“After my divorce, I dated someone who was 27 years old for three years and we were going to get married but when it came down to it, she did not accept my children,” he shared.

Mahogany pointed out that Ben did not take responsibility for his part in the breakup.

“It’s really strange because first, you told me that your first wife didn’t work because it was the religion’s fault,” she said. “Now you tell me that you went out with a 27-year-old girl but she did not accept your children. So Benjamin is perfect and does absolutely nothing?”

The pair hit another bump after Mahogany refused to define their unconventional relationship.

“For me, it’s normal before you start a relationship to talk about things like marriage and family, to know if we’re on the same page. But Benjamin assumed we were already in a relationship,” she explained.

Ben explained that their past conversations implied that they were in a serious relationship.

“So, I was saying that we were going to have a family and that I was in love with you and like the next step is maybe we get engaged and so I just assumed. I see that means something different for you,” he said.

Ben confirmed during a recent interview that he was fine with pursuing a relationship with a much younger woman, as long as her parents and his children were comfortable with it.

“There’s no one in this world that loves Mahogany more than her dad and so all of the viewers out there that are so concerned for her and think that I’m a predator coming after a young girl, trust me when I say the dad cares more about the situation than anyone from the outside,” he told ET. “So, if he sees that I am very, very healthy — which is, I find myself the exception and I’m sure that’s probably rationalizing what I’m doing so I’ll give you that — but I am incredibly healthy. I take care of my body and it’s a huge priority and I want to live for a very long time and I want to live in the best health that I can.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips