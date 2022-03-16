Alaskan Bush People Bear Brown Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Alaskan Bush People star, Bear Brown, has been arrested for domestic violence, The Sun reports. Bear, whose real name is Solomon, was arrested on March 11, 2022, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault at 11:30 pm, only two months after tying the knot with Raiven Adams.

He was released on March 14 after spending the weekend in jail. A judge allowed his release without bond. The reality star has a court hearing scheduled for April 26.

Bear shares a 2-year-old son with Raiven, but the outlet did not confirm that Raiven was the alleged victim linked to the incident.

Raiven filed a restraining order against Bear in February 2020, while pregnant with their child. She accused him of acting “erratic” and “abusive.” She alleged that in one incident he began “yelling and slamming things,” and prevented her from “leaving rooms.” Raiven claimed that Bear admitted that “cocaine” was the reason behind his behavior. Bear denied the drug allegation at the time. Raiven alleged that when she confronted him over his drug use he threatened to “kick her out” and began to “withhold food and money.” Court documents revealed that Bear threatened Raiven with a gun while bragging that “gun laws don’t apply” to him.

Raiven dropped the order only days ahead of the premature birth of their son, River. River was born at 34 weeks, in March 2020.

Bear filed for joint custody of their son, which sparked a bitter custody war. Raiven responded by requesting that Bear be allowed “restricted visitation” with the child. Bear and Raiven reached a custody agreement and later reconciled. They dated on and off before getting married in January, surrounded by family and friends.

Bear told PEOPLE about his big day — ”It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife.”

“She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat!”

“I look forward to building a life, a family, and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone,” he said.

The pair celebrated their son’s second birthday, last week. Bear shared a rare photo of the child to commemorate his special day. He posted the pic the day after the celebration.

“Today is officially River’s birthday!!!” Bear captioned a snap of the toddler sitting in a shopping cart, on March 9.

“My little guy turned two today!!! We took him to a water park for an early celebration and he loved it, but we still have more surprises in store for him!!” he added.

“Happy Birthday River boy,” Bear wrote.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips