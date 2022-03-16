Bachelor ‘Bachelor’ Fans Cheer As Gabby Windey SLAMS Clayton Echard!

Fans cheered for Gabby Windey online after she spoke her mind to this season’s Bachelor, Clayton Echard.

During The Bachelor live finale, Clayton finally opened up to Gabby and Rachel about being in love with the three of them. In a recent scene, however, Clayton ended up breaking up with Gabby, but not before she slammed him for how he treated her. Bachelor fans online are cheering for Gabby after she told Clayton, “You sound absolutely ridiculous,” as he tried to explain himself.

Gabby Windey was furious when Clayton told her and Rachael that he wanted to break things off with them so that he could have a decent chance at reviving things with Susie Evans, who he said he also loved. While fans clapped awkwardly in the background, Gabby clapped back at Clayton for his actions. “I actually don’t know who you are at all. I’m p***ed because I spent the last two months away from my friends and family who actually give a s**t about me, and you don’t,” she said.

Gabby continued, “You asked me to stay because you were p****d because Susie left and your pride was hurt. When I was leaving, you didn’t like it, but now it’s okay because it’s on your terms.” When Clayton tried to defend himself by saying that he loves and cares about her, Gabby interrupted with, “That is bullshit!” Even when Clayton asked her if he could walk her out, Gabby sneered and said, “No!” before he walked out of the room. After the messy interaction, host Jesse Palmer announced Gabby and Rachel would be the next Bachelorette.

Bachelor fans flooded Twitter to praise Gabby for putting Clayton in his place. One fan on Twitter wrote, “I’ve never been able to be so articulate during a breakup or explain to someone how they’ve hurt me. Gabby should teach a course.” Another fan spoke about how Clayton treated Gabby during the season. “Gabby has an amazing ability to articulate clearly why his actions were unfair. WHY should he get away with that pitch he gave to get her to come back? Way to go Gabby.”

Fans also couldn’t hide their excitement that Gabby and Rachel were going to be the next leading ladies in season 19. One Twitter user said their season would be very intriguing because of all the chemistry between the two women: “Gabby and Rachel as bachelorettes together??? I’m so totally in!!! Can’t wait to watch!!”

