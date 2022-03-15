1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton May Not Appear In Season 4 After Becoming A Ward Of The State!

Ever since the last episode of 1000-lb Sisters season 3 ended, viewers have been wondering when the show will be back. Tammy revealed to fans when the new season of the TLC show begins filming. On one of Tammy Slaton’s TikTok videos, a fan asked about the upcoming season, ”When is season 4 coming out of 1000.-Lb Sisters? I can’t wait to watch it! I love seeing your guys’ journey :).”

Tammy, 35, responded to the fan’s comment, “We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet. It’s going to be quite a while before it airs.” The TLC star said this while at the food rehab center. Tammy checked into the facility at the end of season 3 after deciding to get her life back on track. She suffered a health scare which landed her in a coma in November 2021. The Slaton sister was admitted for carbon monoxide poisoning which affected her lungs.

In another TikTok video, Tammy explained to her fans why she has to wear a trach. “I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning … which led to pneumonia and I was septic,” Tammy Slaton continued, “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

The family including Amy, Chris, and Amanda have discussed before how they can help Tammy after she gets better. Chris has said before that the next step would be to make Tammy a ward of the state. This would mean Tammy would be labeled as unable to care for herself by the state. By becoming a ward of the state, Tammy would take off the burden of caring for her from the rest of her siblings.

However, as a ward of the state, Tammy Slaton might not be able to appear in the next season of 1000-lb Sisters. Fans of the show agree with the rest of the family since Tammy hasn’t shown much effort to lose the weight on her own. Tammy has also been sort of a bully during the recent episodes of their reality show. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Tammy has pretty much ran out of options. Ward of the state is her last result. Once she enters, she won’t have any control of her money or what she can do.”

