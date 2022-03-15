Sister Wives Meri Brown Takes Nasty Swipe At Christine Brown’s Solo Cooking Show — Fans React!

Christine Brown’s new TLC web series, “Cooking With Just Christine,” appears to be a hit, but it looks like Christine’s former sister-wife, Meri Brown, is less than impressed. Fans have been cheering Christine on since the Sister Wives star left her polygamous husband, Kody Brown, and were thrilled when the mom of six scored the internet series.

Meri appeared to throw shade at Christine’s new project during her most recent Livestream, raising the eyebrows of fans.

The TLC personality announced that she had landed the new TLC.com series last month. The show, Cooking With Just Christine, features the mom of six whipping up recipes in the kitchen. The web series allows Christine the opportunity to share her love of cooking with fans.

The word “Just” in the title gives a nod to Christine’s former life as the third wife in the Sister Wives crew.

“This is Christine Brown, you know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” Christine said in a released preview clip.

Christine announced the solo venture just days after the Season 16 finale of Sister Wives,

“Get your apron ready because Cooking With Just Christine is coming to TLC.com,” Christine added.

Christine tied the spiritual knot with Kody in 1994, becoming the plural patriarch’s third wife. Kody legally wed Meri Brown in 1990 and brought Janelle Brown into the brood in 1993. Fans know that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, became his legal wife after he divorced Meri in order to adopt Robyn’s children, in 2014.

Meri took a swipe at Christine during her weekly “Friday with Friends” series, claiming that fans wanted a “cooking with just Jenn” show, referring to the woman who appears alongside Meri during her live Instagram events. Jenn laughed along with Meri, as she seemingly fired the passive-aggressive dig at Christine.

Many fans immediately noticed Meri’s snarky tone of voice and her deliberate choice of words, calling out her pettiness.

While Meri has not publicly expressed a sour attitude toward Christine, many viewers believe that she remains on edge about her split from Kody. Some believe that it only highlights Meri’s decision to settle amid her own loveless marriage.

Christine, 49, announced that she had split from Kody in November 2021, and had relocated to Utah. She has seemingly maintained a close friendship with Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown. The women and various family members were together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

“Loving this vacation,” Christine captioned an Instagram photo, on Monday. “[My daughter] Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years!”

Janelle, 52, posted a photo of “Disney fun” on her Instagram Story. The snap featured her daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, Maddie’s husband, Caleb Brush, and the couple’s two children.

