Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow Believes Jennie Nguyen Deserves A Second Chance After Bravo Firing!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Lisa Barlow believes that Jennie Nguyen deserves another go-round on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, after being axed over some allegedly racist past social media posts.

TMZ caught up with Lisa at LAX last week and asked her to weigh in on Bravo’s decision to fire her co-star.

Lisa shared that her only communication with Jennie had been one text and that she hoped she was well. She told the outlet that Jennie’s firing had been “hard” on all the Utah “Housewives.”

Lisa revealed that she’s all about second chances when asked if she believed that her former castmate should get another chance on the Bravo show.

Jennie was fired over resurfaced controversial Facebook posts that depicted the Black Lives Matter movement in a derogatory manner. Andy Cohen and the RHOSLC cast condemned Jennie’s posts, but it appears that Lisa is not ready to write off her co-star.

“I think that everyone in life deserves a second chance,” Lisa said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, just be a little bit better every single day, hopefully, we learn from our mistakes and don’t make them again.”

Lisa is currently embroiled in her own drama after a hot mic moment caught her going off on her castmate, Meredith Marks.

“Meredith can go f—k herself. I’m done with her ’cause I’m not a f—king whore and I don’t cheat on my husband,” Lisa said from behind a closed door, also claiming that her friend had “f–ked” half of New York. “Fake Meredith is a piece of s—t … f—k you!. That f—king piece of s–t garbage whore. I f—king hate her. She’s a whore.”

Meredith responded to Lisa’s comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, after the incident played out on the show.

“When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that’s why she felt that that tirade was justified,” Meredith told host, Andy Cohen.

“I don’t really understand that,” she added. “That seems quite vapid to me.”

Meredith, who revealed that she heard the hot mic take the day before the RHOSLC reunion taping, claimed that she had no clue why Lisa aimed such vitriol her way.

“I had certain clues like her blocking her [Instagram] Stories from my husband and children, things that were said to me from other people,” she shared. “But this level of hate is far beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined.”

“And the lies that she spewed – it’s just incomprehensible,” the reality star added.

Meredith staunchly denied Lisa’s accusations during her appearance on the late-night chat show, telling Cohen that she felt especially confused by the “fu**ed half of New York” comment.

“Maybe it’s projecting? I don’t really know. I know Seth and I have been very honest. We’ve had moments where we dated other people,” she said, referencing her separation from her husband, Seth Marks, in 2019. “We have not dated a lot of other people. I could not even have 10 boyfriends, because I’ve never slept with 10 people in my life.”

