90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Members At Risk Of Deportation!

There have been a few castmates of 90 Day Fiancé who have been at risk of getting deported, at one point!

These 90 Day Franchise members have been at risk of getting deported back to their home countries due to their status. Immigration into the U.S. is no easy thing to achieve. Foreign spouses move to the U.S. on K1 Fiance VISAs. After they get married, they obtain CR1s, which are conditional Green Cards that are valid for two years. After the time period, the government officials evaluate if the marriage was genuine and not just for immigration purposes. If the marriage is found to be genuine, the spouse gets a permanent Green Card which is renewable after 10 years.

One of the original 90 Day Fiancé cast members who was at risk of deportation one time was Mohamed Jbali. He got married to Danielle in order to get his American citizenship. It quickly became obvious to Danielle that Mohamed didn’t love when he admitted he wasn’t attracted to her. Because of the pain, Danielle threatened to annul her marriage with Jbali, which would have invalidated their marriage and put him at risk of deportation. Fortunately, Danielle granted him a divorce which let him stay in the US.

Colt’s relationship with Brazilian Larissa also put her at risk of deportation. During their marriage, Larissa got arrested three times for domestic violence against her husband. Since getting arrested can be valid grounds for deportation, Larissa ended up getting detained by ICE (U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in 2020. Even though she was released a few hours later, she was in removal proceedings and could have been deported to Brazil.

Jay Smith’s relationship with his ex-wife, Ashley Martson, was very short-lived. Jay was already talking to other girls on dating apps a few days after their wedding. This caused an end to their relationship and Ashley filed a divorce against her Jamaican spouse. She also got a restraining order against Jay Smith which he violated, and it led to his arrest. However, the former couple got through their issues and have since moved on with their lives.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s marriage with Mike Youngquist was troublesome even before they got together. Despite Mike and Natalie being legally married, they haven’t been a couple for a while. During 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike admitted that he never filed any paperwork for her Green Card after they tied the knot. So if they get divorced, Natalie’s immigration status will be up in the air. Since Natalie is still in Florida according to her Instagram activity, it is clear she hasn’t been deported yet.

