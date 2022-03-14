90 Day Fiance The SHOCKING Total Mike Berk Spent On Ximena Revealed!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Mike Berk, recently spoke out about his rocky romance with Ximena Morales — and revealed how much cash he had shelled out over the course of their relationship.

Fans recently watched Ximena threaten to call off the couple’s upcoming wedding if he didn’t fund her breast augmentation surgery.

The New Yorker confessed on the show that he had been financially supporting the Colombian mom of two since they connected over a year ago. He admitted in a recent interview with ET that he had helped pay her rent and funded some expensive appliances for Ximena’s apartment.

Mike guessed that he had already given Ximena about $15k.

“But it’s not like I’m in debt or anything from it,” he told the outlet. “A little bit’s on a card, but it’s mostly money that I had. So it’s not I’m borrowing money for her.”

Viewers know that Mike traveled back to Colombia after popping the question — but received a chilly reception from his fiancée. Ximena called Mike “weird” and admitted that she was not in love with him.

“That really hurt when she said that,” Mike told ET. “I mean, with that specific episode, it was definitely hard to watch that. I kind of had friends tell me about it because I didn’t want to watch that one again — because I don’t want to relive it. In that specific time, that one, it seemed everything I did was like walking on eggshells or whatever.”

“Leading up to this current episode, looking back on it now, and seeing her just say, ‘I don’t love you,’ how cold she was,” he added. “Looking back now, I kind of think she wouldn’t have batted an eye. That’s just my personal opinion. But, I really don’t know.”

Mike revealed that he does not know for sure if Ximena is actually attracted to him.

“From the episodes, I don’t know really how I feel,” he says. “Because I can’t really judge her too well, but from what she was saying, looking back now onto that episode, I’m wondering in my head if she really ever did love me.”

Mike shared that he remains hopeful about their relationship and even wants to try to have a child with Ximena, despite recently circulating breakup rumors.

“We actually talked about it and then it was a really big shock when she lied,” Mike noted. “But I’m really hoping for her to come here and then there’s IVF. So everyone on the comments are saying, ‘Oh, you don’t know about IVF, you don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I do know about IVF.’ [Her] tubes are burnt, but what the IVF is, as long as her uterus is intact, you could just do the egg, the sperm in a lab. And then they insert the fertilized egg into her uterus.”

Mike added that he also hopes to work out his issues with Ximena because of his fondness for her family.

“I really want to make it work for the kids,” he said. “So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

