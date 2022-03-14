Celebrity News Singer Traci Braxton Of ‘Braxton Family Values’ Dies At 50!

Singer and Braxton Family Values star, Traci Braxton, passed away on Saturday at the age of 50.

One of her sisters, Toni Braxton, broke the heartbreaking news to the world in an Instagram post. In a photo with 5 of the Braxton sisters, Toni wrote, “It is with utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife and grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

Toni continued, “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.We are family forever. Love the Braxton family.” Traci Braxton appeared alongside her sisters on the WE tv reality show, Braxton Family Values. The show began in 2011 and focused on the Braxton sisters navigating life, family, and their singing careers.

Traci Braxton was also married to husband, Kevin Surrat. Kevin released a statement to NBC News with his wife’s cause of death. He said, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Like her sister, Traci Braxton was a talented singer. She released an album in 2014, ‘Crash & Burn,’ which had a hit single named “Last Call.” Before her solo projects, Traci performed with her sisters as part of the group, The Braxtons. The album debuted at number 11 on the Billboard R&B albums chart.

WE tv also released a statement on Traci Braxton’s passing. The network said, “Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family. Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on.”

Braxton Family Values fans were also heartbroken to hear the news. They flooded Toni’s comment section with love for her late sister. One fan said, “So heartbreaking. I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for all who love her.” Other celebrities like Tyrese, Gabrielle Union, and Lala Anthony also expressed their deepest condolences to the Braxton family on Toni’s post.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips