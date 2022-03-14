Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH: Kyle Richards Spills The Tea On What to Expect In DRAMATIC Season 12 Premiere!

Kyle Richards teased the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saying it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the drama.

Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date for RHOBH, but that hasn’t stopped Kyle Richards from dishing about the new season. During an exclusive with People Magazine, she spoke about all the drama fans can expect from RHOBH season 12. Kyle spoke about the new season during a hike she attended alongside former housewives, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

Richards teased the new season, “A lot of seasons, we start up and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year. Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on,” she continues. “Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

“But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one. It’s just so interesting how life is… people always say, ‘How does all this stuff go on?'” Richards also mentioned Dorit Kemsley’s burglary scare: “And then all this stuff with Erika. You’re going to see a much lighter side of her, a much more open side of her. But you’ll see what I mean when it airs.”

Richards also talked about the women’s trip to Aspen. The girls’ trip is already getting a lot of buzz between fans for how explosive it was. “I would have to say that and Amsterdam. That’s when it starts. When it starts getting like that, that was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time, which people don’t really know that. I don’t really talk about it, but now everybody knows that.” Kyle continued, “So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore. Now I just went back and took some sage with me.”

The mother of four posted beautiful pictures with her friends to mark the day. The women were dressed in sporty outfits. One fan commented, “Happy to see all these ladies getting out and living a good life! Hi Tamara and Teddi!” Kyle Richards spoke about the new RHOBH season while hiking with vitamin and supplement company, GoBiotix. The hike was to celebrate National Nutrition Month.

