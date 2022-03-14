Keeping Up With The Kardashians Pete Davidson Gets Revenge On Kanye West In The Worse Way!

Pete Davidson clapped back at Kanye West in a series of leaked text messages amid his romance with the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” Pete wrote to Kanye, according to screenshots shared by “Saturday Night Live” guest writer, Dave Sirus, on Sunday.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,” he continued. “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Kanye, 44, then asked, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

The comedian texted back a selfie of himself shirtless in bed, writing, “In bed with your wife.”

Kanye and Pete, 28, continued their back-and-forth text exchange, with the SNL personality suggesting that they meet up face-to-face.

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk,” Pete wrote.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily,” he added.

Pete shifted gears at one point and offered Kanye a sympathetic ear.

“Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too,” Pete said, according to the revealing screenshots.

“It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” he added. “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

Pete’s texts were a seeming response to Kanye taking to Instagram earlier on Sunday to call out Kim, 41, for allowing their daughter, North, 8, to post videos on TikTok. The rapper alleged that Pete was “antagonizing” him via his text messages and “bragging” about being between the sheets with his ex.

In February, the musician called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for allegedly accusing him of “putting a hit on her” after Kim posted a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North, against his wishes.

Kim and Kanye are currently embroiled in a $2.1 billion divorce. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after being married for seven years. The ex-couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Earlier this month, Kim was declared legally single and free of the last name “West.” The mom of four originally filed her request to become legally single in December 2021.

Kim wrote at the time, “I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

