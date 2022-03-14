Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd ATTACKS Lisa Vanderpump Once Again!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Kelly Dodd, slammed Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Sur, calling the food “disgusting, awful, and horrible.”

Kelly Dodd, 46, spoke out about her subpar dining experience during an appearance on “Discretion Advised” with hosts, Marc MacNamara and John Hill.

Kelly previously ripped the Vanderpump Rules boss as an “idiot” and a “liar,” after Lisa accused the former Bravo star of dining and dashing after visiting her restaurant.

The former reality star described Sur’s food as “horrible.”

“I ate at Tom-Toms. I thought that was good,” Kelly said. “Tom-Toms was good. But I don’t like Sur.”

“I thought Sur was awful. I don’t know. Sur sucked,” Kelly continued.

Kelly was asked about her ongoing feud with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“She wrote me,” Kelly alleged. “She said that she’d have me back at her restaurant and give me a free meal.”

Kelly confirmed that she would not be returning to Sur for another meal.

“No! I would never set foot in there,” she declared.

Kelly made headlines in January, after she revealed that she had paid a price for her controversial behavior during her time on the Real Housewives of Orange County. The ex reality star claimed that she was fined by Bravo for wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat during her bridal shower last October, during an appearance on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“I got fined for wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat, and I didn’t even buy it,” Kelly, 46, alleged.

“It was given to me — and I didn’t wear it on the show. It was at my bridal shower, and I got dinged for that,” the former reality star added.

Kelly clarified that she was hit with a $16k penalty for “general behavior.”

“I got $16,000, and they wouldn’t tell me why, but I know one of those reasons was wearing that hat,” Kelly claimed. “It was general behavior [though], of why I got charged [$16,000].”

Kelly explained that the network wouldn’t give “specifics” behind their supposed decision to slap her with the fine. She hinted that Bravo probably didn’t appreciate the play on words displayed on the hat.

“But I know I caused them a lot of grief because they did promote BLM so much,” she said, meaning the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Fans know that Kelly wore the controversial cap during the bridal bash held ahead of her October 2020 wedding to Rick Leventhal. She was hit by fan backlash shortly after posting a selfie on Instagram.

She soon apologized, assuring her followers that she meant no harm by wearing the hat.

“Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them,” Kelly wrote on Twitter, at the time. “One was a hat with a play on words since I’m about to be a wife, I’m on a Housewives TV show and might be drunk once in a while.”

She continued, “It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement. Of course I support black lives and racial equality! Thank you all ❤ Love, Kelly.”

