Sister Wives Janelle Brown Will NEVER Live With Kody Again Amid Breakup Rumors!

Janelle Brown has no apparent plan to cohabitate with her spiritual husband, Kody Brown, amid rumors that she’s planning to leave the Sister Wives patriarch.

Rumors of a potential breakup between Kody and Janelle heated up after Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, 49, announced that she had left Kody to move back to Utah, leaving Janelle, 52, Meri, 51, and Robyn, 43, back in Arizona.

Janelle Brown, 52, revealed that she had set up a new home in an RV, last June.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram on June 27, 2021. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

“Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

The Sun reports that according to public records, the TLC mom of six borrowed money to buy the RV on December 29, 2021. The loan expires on December 29, 2026. The RV sells for around $82k.

The mobile home was parked on the family’s parcel of land, Coyote Pass, when Janelle kicked off her adventure.

The RV sleeps on average seven or eight people. The Milestone 386BH mobile home is 429 square feet and features two air conditioners, a furnace, an awning, and an outdoor camping cooktop. The luxury kitchenette boasts full-sized appliances, and the trailer extends from a living space to the master bedroom, which contains a full-sized bed and a mirrored closet.

Janelle Brown lived in the RV until November, when she took to Instagram to update her followers.

“So long trailer ! See you next spring,” Janelle wrote. “Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter. We decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water). I loved, loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring.”

Fans know that the Brown clan purchased four parcels of property to build homes on the land called Coyote Pass. The group paid $820k for the property. The family was featured grappling over how to split up the acreage into five parcels during the most recent season of Sister Wives.

The Browns have yet to break ground on the property, and fans have been wondering if Janelle might be the next wife to leave the polygamous marriage.

Sister Wives was asked if she still believed in polygamy during the Sister Wives Tell-All special.

“Yes I do. I’m here. I mean there was a point during Covid where I was like ‘okay do I still wanna do this?’” Janelle said.

“And there was a period of time where Kody was away for about six weeks, and I thought ‘Wow life is really easy,’” she added. “And I really kind of had to do some soul searching and realize that I want to be here still. I’m here.”

Janelle confessed that she considered leaving Kody after Christine made her move. Fans have even speculated that Janelle has already left Kody, and frequently visits Christine.

