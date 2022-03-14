Basketball Wives ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Arrested For Child Neglect After Son R*pes MORE Boys!

Basketball Wives alum, Royce Reed, turned herself in to police in Florida over charges she neglected her son, after he raped yet another minor child.

Royce Reed began dating NBA player, Dwight Howard, in 2007, around the same time they welcomed their son into the world. When the couple separated, they argued a lot publicly on how to raise and co-parent their son successfully. Royce is currently running her own dance studio.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online, the case against her is about her son with Dwight, Braylon Howard. The documents state that Braylon, 14, is currently working on issues with professionals because of past incidents. Because of this Braylon has to follow a set of rules issued by a judge. One of them is that Braylon is not to hang out with other children two years younger than him, without an adult present.

The documents state that this rule was recently violated. Since Braylon is in Reed’s custody, she is being blamed for not making sure this rule was not broken. Royce, 41, reportedly turned herself in to police on March 10, in Orange County, Florida. The Basketball Wives star has been charged with neglect of a child which is a third-degree felony.

During the police investigation, they questioned Braylon and asked him when was the last time he saw his father. The young man responded saying it was a while ago when Howard was in town for a basketball game. To be more specific, he added that it was during the 2020 quarantine before they had an argument. It is unknown who is staying with Braylon at the moment.

Reed joined the cast of Basketball Wives during season 2. However, she was allegedly cut from the VH1 show after Dwight placed a gag order on her. This meant she couldn’t reveal much about her relationship with the NBA star. Reed is yet to make a statement regarding the recent charges.

Basketball Wives fans did share their opinions on the issue on Twitter. One fan asked where Dwight was in this situation: “It’s Dwight’s fault for not having more of a presence in his son’s life. Dwight should not neglect spending time with him because he does not like his mother.” Another fan said Reed broke the law so she was right to turn herself in: “He is a minor and has been in trouble for this before. She signed a document stating the rules that needed to be followed. They both broke the law.”

