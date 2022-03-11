Celebrity News ‘The Real’ CANCELED Due To Low Ratings — Garcelle Beauvais Out Of A Job!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

The Real is headed for cancellation according to a new report by theJasmineBRAND. Insiders told the outlet that the daytime chat show, which has aired for eight seasons, is allegedly coming to an end.

Details behind the reported cancellation have not been revealed, but it appears that lackluster ratings led to the decision.

The show is currently co-hosted by singer/actress Adrienne Bailon, comedienne/actress, Loni Love, television host/stylist, Jeannie Mai, and actress/reality star, Garcelle Beauvais. The Real aired in a trial run in the summer of 2013 exclusively on Fox-owned markets, then launched in full syndication in 2014.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, occasionally teased about the Bravo drama unfolding behind the scenes as she chatted with her co-hosts on the daytime show. Last month, Garcelle dished about unfollowing her RHOBH co-star, Erika Jayne, on social media.

The model explained why she unfollowed Erika after it was reported that she and her castmate, Sutton Stracke, had ditched their co-star on Instagram after a blowout fight.

Adrienne mentioned the production drama during a February episode of “The Real” and asked Garcelle to spill the tea behind her social media diss.

“OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like. And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like,” she explained. “So, I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”

“Did I know it was going to cause World War III?” the reality star joked. “Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal.’ But it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”

“People were outraged! She was outraged too, I think,” Garcelle added. “She could care less, I think.”

Adrienne pushed Garcelle for more details, asking — ”We needed to know. I wrote down questions! My question says, ‘Does it have anything to do with her moral responsibility to what her husband did?’”

Garcelle refused to answer the question, but when Adrienne asked — ”Would you say you all are friends or not friends?”

Garcelle confirmed — ”Right now? Not friends.”

Jeannie Mai made recent headlines after MTO News reported that she was being wooed by Bravo to make a move to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The outlet spoke to a show producer who claimed that they were looking to upgrade the cast with a new “big star” cast member, and give one “boring” RHOA veteran the boot.

The production snitch added that they had set their sights on Jeannie.

Jeannie Mai and her husband, Jeezy, split their time between Atlanta, where they maintain a home, and Los Angeles, where Jeannie films “The Real.” Jeannie is expected to appear on the upcoming season of RHOA, as a guest of Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph, who renew their vows halfway through the season.

Producers reportedly loved Jeannie’s energy and on-camera skills so much that they began negotiating with her team to cast her for next season.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips