Celebrity News Sherri Shepherd DISSES Wendy Williams Amid Feud: ‘We Are NOT Friends!’

Sherri Shepherd recently spoke about daytime host, Wendy Williams, and cleared a few things up about their relationship.

During season 14 of Wendy Williams’s daytime talk show, rumors began swirling that the show would be canceled because of the latest issues with the host. When Wendy was absent from the show and other guest hosts began filling in, fans knew the show was on its last leg. In January, Wendy was diagnosed with COVID and other health complications, so she could not continue hosting the show.

Producers decided to keep the show going with celebrity guest hosts. Some guest hosts who held it down for Wendy Williams include a few famous names like Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Bill Belamy, and Whitney Cummings.

During an interview with Deadline, Shepherd said she had Wendy to thank for the great opportunity she has. Sherri was one of the numerous guest hosts who filled in for Wendy while she was recovering. “I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done. I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy, the eyes wouldn’t have been on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her,” Sherri said.

Sherri also added that hosting a daytime show has been a lifelong dream of hers and she finally gets her chance. Shepherd said that she would love to invite Wendy over as a guest when she is in a good place — which raised the question if Sherri and Williams have been in touch recently. This is understandable since it might be hard for Wendy to accept her show getting canceled only for Sherri to begin hers. This has made the rumors surrounding Wendy’s health even worse.

Shepherd cleared the air saying, “No, [I have not spoken to Wendy personally]. It’s not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other’s phone numbers. Wendy knows me because I’ve sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it’s not like she doesn’t know me but we’re not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it.”

So, even though Wendy Williams and Sherri are not the best of friends, the new host has love for Wendy Williams. Like Shepherd said, because of Wendy’s trust in her hosting skills, she’s able to have her own show.

