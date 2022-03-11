Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Says Upcoming ‘RHOA’ Season Is ‘Way Better’ Without Cynthia Bailey And Porsha Williams!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kandi Burruss is promising that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will not disappoint, despite the exits of Bravo veterans, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

“When we got ready to start the season, I was a little nervous because I’m like, ‘OK, we are losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise. How’s that gonna go?’” Kandi shared on Us Weekly’s ‘Getting Real With the Housewives’ podcast, on Wednesday. “But let me tell you, no diss to them, this season is going to be way better than the last few. I would say it’s a really, really good season and I’m excited for people to watch.”

Kandi will appear on the upcoming season alongside returning cast members, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Marlo Hampton, who finally scored a hard-earned peach after appearing on the show as a “friend” for years. RHOA original, Sheree Whitfield, will make a comeback for Season 14, and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards, will make her debut.

“[This season] was stressful to me with a whole argument with Marlo,” Kandi teased. “We were saying things that were very below the belt at each other, we were throwing some really low blows.”

“I was the main one saying that Marlo should get a peach. I kept telling everybody that and so when she got her peach, I was excited for her. I was not expecting for me and her to bump heads. That was the last thing I was expecting,” the reality star dished. “If you can roll back to when she first came on the show in season four, she and I bumped heads then, so it was similar to that, but a little worse.”

As reported in January, Kandi took fans by surprise during an Amazon Live session when she revealed that she had hit a bump while filming the upcoming season, hinting that she went off on one of her castmates.

Kandi said — “So we will be filming RHOA into February, for a couple more weeks. And listen, it’s interesting. I bumped heads with someone real bad, real bad last week. I can’t tell you who it is cause I got in trouble already for telling y’all little things happening during filming. But yes, I got into it real, real bad. They had me talking real crazy to them, you know?”

Kandi admitted that she regretted what she said during the clearly dramatic cast conflict.

“Oh, please forgive me when you hear some of the stuff I said out my mouth,” she said. “It was terrible! I was upset, I was mad. They was talking crazy to me too now so it wasn’t one-sided, to be clear. It wasn’t just me. But y’all just gonna have to wait until the show airs for you to see it cause I’m not telling you ahead of time who it was so…”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 will premiere later this year.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips