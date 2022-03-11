19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar Expected To Be ATTACKED In Prison Due To Child Abuse Crimes!

Josh Duggar’s lawyer is claiming his client might get attacked in prison by violent inmates due to the nature of his crimes.

Josh Duggar was arrested in April 2021 on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography material. The former reality star was found guilty during his trial in December 2021 and taken into custody. While he awaits sentencing sometime this year, the eldest Duggar son is spending his days at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas. His Beverly Hills attorney, Adam Michael Sacks, expressed fears for Josh’s life in prison.

He exclusively told The Sun that Josh would be in a different section of the prison away from other inmates. The former TLC star would be placed with inmates who have committed similar crimes as his for his own protection. “If you’re a sex offender and they put you in the population with the normal prisoners, you’ll be attacked in an hour,” Adam said. He continued, “When you’re the new guy in jail, very quickly it’s ‘What is he in for?’ If it gets around he’s in for child pornography, he’s marked. They will hurt him. It’s not a joke.”

Adam Michael Sacks also added that Josh Duggar won’t be able to enjoy certain benefits as other inmates, like doing activities and playing tennis. However, Josh will be able to get a jail job and get a college degree if he is interested. Sacks added that Josh might get the maximum sentence for his crimes. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks will determine the number of years Josh has to serve for his crimes.

Adam said, “The judge doesn’t have a lot of discretion because of the formula used for sentencing. If the judge feels like he’s worth saving, he’ll go towards the lower end of the range. If Josh has a bad attitude in court or if he is influenced by victim statements, he’ll aim for the higher range.” The attorney continued that the courts don’t want to be accused of giving Josh Duggar any kind of special treatment or just a slap on the wrist.

Josh’s lawyer continued, “The judge might say, ‘People looked up to you. You were on television. You should’ve been a better example for the people who watched you.’” According to the sentencing table viewed by The Sun, Josh might get a minimum of six years in prison and a maximum of 14 years in prison depending on what the judge decides.

Josh’s legal team filed a motion for acquittal of the guilty verdict, a new trial, or the dismissal of the possession of the child. Though Adam Sacks confirmed, when sentenced, Josh will serve both his sentences at the same time.

