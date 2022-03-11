Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards Makes Peace With Daughter Sami After She Moves Out To Live With Charlie Sheen!

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Denise Richards, and her daughter, Sami Sheen, have made peace after the teenager moved out of the actress’ home to live with her father, Charlie Sheen.

Denise took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her daughter in honor of her 18th birthday.

“In a blink of an eye you’re 18!!!!” Denise wrote, alongside a series of photos of Sami as a child, on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you,” she said. “I love you, my sweet Sami.”

Sami responded to the heartfelt message in the comment section, writing—”Thank you so much mom i love you too ❤️❤️.” The teen also shared her mother’s post to her Instagram Story.

Denise’s birthday message comes a month after she opened up about her “strained” relationship with her daughter, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” the RHOBH alum admitted. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

Sami is currently living with her father, and Denise addressed the emotional shift during her podcast appearance.

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years,” the actress said.

“But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything,” the former Bravo star added. “We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,” she continued. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Denise and Sheen tied the knot in 2002 and spilt in 2006. They share two daughters, Sami and Lola, 16. Denise adopted a third child, Eloise, 10, after the breakup.

As reported in September, Sami declared that she had found joy after moving out of her mother’s “abusive” home. Sami took indirect aim at her mother via a TikTok video that went viral before the teen made the footage private.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” Sami wrote over a video of herself appearing distressed.

The teenager then added in a happier share—“now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

An insider told Page Six at the time that Sami’s claims stemmed from typical teenage anxiety.

“Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the source said. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.”

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad,” the tipster added. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation.”

