Bachelor Colton Underwood Calls Out ‘The Bachelor’ For Mistreating Contestants!

Former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, is calling out production for mistreatment of contestants after the show is over.

Colton was The Bachelor during season 23 of the show. He ended his run on the show by getting engaged to Cassie Randolph. Sadly, the two announced their breakup in May 2020 and things got very messy afterward. Later that year, Cassie had to file a restraining order against Underwood. Now, Colton is calling out production for how they treat contestants after the cameras stop rolling.

In 2021, Colton was back on television, but this time not to find love again. Instead, the TV personality went on Good Morning America where he proudly came out as gay. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he said in the interview. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”



In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Colton called out The Bachelor’s production team. “I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show,” he said when a fan asked how the dating show could improve. “Because they really come in and change your life, and then sort of throw you to the wolves.” After appearing on a national reality show like The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, most contestants become sort of celebrities in their hometowns and can’t return to the normal life they had before the show.

During the interview, he also spoke about hiding his authentic self for a long time. When Andy asked if he saw Craig on Instagram before, Colton admitted, “I was in the closet for a long time, so Instagram was where I saw things. Instagram was my way to look without being caught. The explore page was pretty interesting. I was guarding my explore page more than I was guarding my DMs.”

However, some fans of WWHL feel Colton still has a long way to go on his own journey before calling out The Bachelor production. One fan said, “I understand it was difficult for him, but acknowledging his pain can be done by also addressing his missteps and the torment he caused in his self journey.” Somebody else said, “Skipping over the problematic and abusive behavior of Colton is really hard to watch.”

