Ximena Morales Admits To The REAL Way She Met Mike Berk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Ximena Morales, recently opened up about how she met her American love interest, Mike Berk, but her story did not line up with what Mike told TLC viewers.

Mike, 34, explained how he connected with his then-girlfriend during his debut appearance on the TLC reality show.

“So since I went 34 years without finding a woman in my local area, I just decide to change my location in a dating application and just switched it over to Colombia,” the volunteer firefighter said.

“When I first got the notification that Ximena swiped right, I was just like, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’ I had to pinch myself,” Mike shared.

On March 8, Ximena posted a very different story about the couple’s first meeting, via a series of Instagram Stories. Her posts were written in Spanish, but a fan translated her version of events into English, in a post shared by 90dayfiancejunky.

The translation stated that Ximena implied that she was working as a cam girl when she connected with Mike.

“I don’t give a f— that people now know the truth of how we met. I met Mike on a webcam and I accepted the money but it disgusted me to see him naked,” she said, via the translation.

She also alleged that Mike had “tried to hit me 2 times” during their time together.

Viewers naturally want to know if Mike, who was labeled “an asshole” in Ximena’s comments, is still with the mom of two. Aside from the obviously written clues, Ximena reportedly posted and deleted a TikTok video in February, which she supposedly made about her alleged new man.

Mike was later seen filming 90 Day Fiancé footage alongside his friend, Nelcy. Fans immediately guessed that he had transitioned into the “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” zone, but other “90 Day” spinoff shows could be in the mix. Ximena also had her “Mike” tattoo altered to seemingly erase the memory of the man she almost married.

In Touch recently reported that the pair never made it down the aisle and broke up during the first year of their relationship.

The show recently featured Ximena pushing Mike to fund a breast augmentation procedure, ahead of the couple’s planned nuptials. The TLC personality confirmed in a recently shared TikTok video that she had the procedure done.

The nail tech posted a before and after video of her body on TikTok. In the before photos, Ximena, who was dressed in a bikini, wrote — “Antes de mi siruguia [before my surgery].” The ‘after’ photos revealed the reality star’s significant results, post-surgery. “Después de mi siruguia.’ [after my surgery],” read the caption. Ximena deleted the photos after the post began to attract a lot of attention.

