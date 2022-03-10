Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Brother Leaks Rare, Personal Snap of Ousted Talk Show Host!

Wendy Willams’ brother delivered an update on his sister’s condition and shared a rare shot of the ousted host of The Wendy Williams Show, last weekend. Tommy Williams, 54, posted a photo of the famous chat show host snapped with a group of family members in Florida.

Wendy’s father, her niece, her sister, Wanda, her son, Kevin Jr., her nephew, and her brother are all featured in the photo, with Wendy beaming in the center of the crew. Kevin Jr., 21, currently has power of attorney over his mother, as she battles multiple health issues.

Tommy shared the photo in a private Wendy Williams Facebook group, captioning the pic — “I’m encouraging everyone to remain faithful that our girl Wendy will pull through this fog, posh through the clouds into the light!”

He added that while Wendy is “recovering and strengthening daily,” he hasn’t been very active on social media in recent days.

“I’ve been away from my platform for a while as we circle the wagons and deal with the reality that family needs me. There is no script, views or ratings attached to genuine support,” he said.

“You all have exemplified support for my family and we are truly grateful,” he added, before directing fans to his YouTube to hear more updates on his sister’s recovery.

Tommy’s update comes after a person close to Wendy told Page Six that friends and family members are concerned about the host’s wellbeing.

Wendy currently resides in Florida with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21.

“Wendy is missing her medical appointments down in Florida,” a longtime friend told the outlet. “People are very worried about Wendy and her wellbeing … We want to get Wendy back to New York City to get her back on track.”

Wendy reportedly plans to take legal action in response to her talk show being shut down as a result of her prolonged absence. Sherri Shepherd, who regularly filled in for Wendy during her hiatus, will launch her own talk show when she takes over The Wendy Williams Show time slot later this year.

Wendy is not on board with the peaceful transition, according to a recent Radar Online report.

“Wendy is not the ‘pass the baton’ type of person. As far as she is concerned, Sherri went behind her back and stole her show. The fact that Sherri now wants Wendy to support her and give her blessing is as fake as it comes,” insiders told the outlet.

“Don’t worry Sherri, when Wendy is ready to tell her side of the story she will do so, and not sitting next to you on her old couch, but rather in court,” the sources added.

Wendy reportedly felt disrespected by the decision to plug Sherri’s show into her time slot, an insider told The Sun.

“Sherri’s show was announced on The Wendy Williams Show, with Wendy’s audience and with all of her followers,” the tipster said. “Wendy has 2.6 million subscribers on her YouTube alone. That’s Wendy’s YouTube! She built that following, not Sherri, not the production company.”

The insider added— “It was bad enough they canceled her show and gave Sherri her own daytime talk show which is set to take over Wendy’s time slot. It was a total slap in the face for it to be announced on Wendy’s show and her platforms.”

