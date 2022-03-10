Bachelor The Bachelor: Clayton Dragged For ‘GASLIGHTING’ Susie For His Lusty Behavior In The Fantasy Suites!

Clayton Echard is getting slammed by The Bachelor fans for how he treated Susie Evans during this week’s episode.

The Bachelor’s Fantasy Suite episode just aired and it was a total mess for one of the contestants. During this episode, Clayton got to spend a night with each of the three contestants. However, after his time with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, Susie Evans revealed how disappointed she was in him. Susie has stated earlier that she would not be able to continue with the show if Clayton was to get intimate with the other contestants.

When Clayton met with Susie, he expressed his love for the other contestants. He also admitted that he had slept with Rachel Recchia and Gaby Windey. Susie said that she had hoped he wouldn’t have taken that step. In response, Clayton exploded at her. He blamed Susie for not warning him that his intimacy with other contestants would have been a “deal breaker.” Clayton ended up gaslighting her into apologizing.

Clayton said, “I’m not trying to place any extra blame on you, but the fact of the matter is that I don’t know who I’m looking at anymore… I’m sorry Susie, but it’s the honest truth because you just dropped a bombshell on me.” Fans of the show felt Clayton was too harsh on Susie and reflected his insecurities onto her. A fan shared their thoughts in a YouTube comment section saying, “This guy is rude AF! What a shameful behavior. He could have handled the whole thing much better.”

Another viewer said, “Clayton is abusive to Susie by blaming her. He slept with two other women claiming he was falling in love What the heck is that? Susie deserves better! She did good! I’m impressed with Susie to stand by her truth to herself.” Another person wrote, “He’s an emotional manipulator. He didn’t need to go this far with someone’s personal emotions, he will get his karma. Susie is a genuine person inside and out.”

Even on Twitter, The Bachelor fans went off on Clayton for his nasty behavior. They said he didn’t have to escort Susie out so coldly when all she did was express her emotions. At one point, he even said what they were talking about was “BS.” One user said, “The grossest part of this is Clayton’s anger towards Susie and his shift of blame to her — what a jerk!” Another Twitter user said, “Clayton getting mad at Susie for not explicitly telling him she’d be mad if he boned other women proves the bar is truly in the basement for men.”

