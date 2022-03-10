Celebrity News ‘MasterChef’ Star Mary Jayne Buckingham Sues Producers For Forcing Her To Film After Suffering A Stroke!

Former MasterChef contestant, Mary Jayne Buckingham, is suing producers for failing to provide medical attention after she suffered a stroke.

According to documents obtained by Radar, Mary is suing the producers of the competition show for negligence, emotional distress, and negligent training and supervision. The court documents listed Berkeley Production and Endemol Shine North America as the defendants. Mary claims that production “continually denied her requests to sit out of the competition and receive medical care, and in her diminished mental state, improperly pressured her to remain in the competition over the course of fourteen hours before she made it to a hospital.”

Mary Jayne, a two-time national pie champion, entered the competition in 2020 after the producers sought her out as a contestant. Her Heath Toffee Pecan Pie is the 2013 national champion while her Peachy Key Lime Habanero is the 2015 national champion. Mary admits to knowing the pressure and stress that would come with being on MasterChef when she signed on. At the time, Mary Jayne Buckingham was only 49 years old and thought she could withstand the stress. She also admits reading the contract which made it clear that injuries from extreme psychological and physical stress were likely. However, when she woke up on March 10, 2020, she could feel that something was wrong.

The suit claims that Mary Jayne let the producers know how she was feeling but they ignored her. She claims, “They pressured her to continue because that day was a baking challenge — her specialty.” Mary also let the show’s medics on set know as soon as she arrived on set that she was having difficulty moving her leg. She claims the show denied her request for help and forced her to continue filming. It was at this point that Buckingham claimed her condition worsened and she began to sag and wasn’t in her right mind.

Mary Jane continued filming for more hours and admitted, “it was not until one of her competitors insisted that the show take her to the hospital” that they “finally relented.” While Mary had to go to the hospital for treatment on the show, the producers didn’t reveal the reason for her health scare. Gordon Ramsay only told fans in episode 6 that Mary Jayne would not be returning due to illness. The former MasterChef contestant is suing for unspecified damages.

