Married At First Sight Married at First Sight's Mark Maher & Lindsey Georgoulis Have Emergency Therapy!

Married At First Sight stars, Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis, went for an emergency therapy session after an explosive fight.

According to a clip released exclusively to The Sun, Mark and Lindsey had to get therapy from marriage expert Dr. Viviana Coles on how to save their relationship. The clip began with the newlywed couple sitting in front of the therapist and being questioned. Viviana asked Lindsey, “I’ll let you start for once. How do you feel about your marriage?”

She turned to Mark and cleared her throat before both of them broke out in hysterical laughter. Lindsay replied saying, “It’s so hard to look at him because he makes me laugh so hard.” Mark answered the same question saying, “I think it’s been an interesting three weeks of getting to know somebody.” Next, the show flashed back to the couple’s explosive fight during last week’s episode.

The therapist continued, “I don’t want you all to ever experience that from each other again. Or from anyone, for that matter.” Dr. Viviana added it is important for Mark and Lindsey to go there and really talk about trust and intimacy. “That will propel you, I hope, to leave that part of your past in the past and know that you can never do that to each other again.”

While out on a date, Mark and Lindsey had an explosive argument in front of other cast members. They had all gone bowling together when they began to argue because Mark felt like Lindsey spoke rudely to their castmate, Katina, with who she has issues. Before things could get out of hand, Lindsey stormed off to the bathroom to complain to one of the producers. She said, “Tell me one other wife that would deal with this s**t and that would be okay with supporting you through this s**t.”

Lindsey’s rant didn’t end there. “I’m like, ‘F**k you, dude. Have fun living in your roach-infested apartment with your f**king income.” Lindsey concluded her rant: “I’m going to go back into South Boston with my good life and have fun.” Many fans felt like Lindsey had hit below the belt with her comments with one person calling the way she dragged Mark’s salary “classless.” One fan said, “That was one of the worst hot mic moments I have ever seen in all of reality television!”

