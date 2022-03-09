Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval Sparks Divorce Speculation After MESSY Post!

Tom Sandoval recently fueled rumors of a possible split between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

In season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Katie and Tom seemed to be thriving in married life. However, fans think Tom Sandoval’s recent post might mean they are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Last week, while celebrating the season finale of Euphoria, Tom posted a series of photos with his friends.

Tom captioned his February 27 post saying, “Season Finale of Euphoria … Who’s ready!?” Sandoval was dressed as one of the cast members of the hit show. In one photo he shared, he was holding a picture frame that included an edited image of himself, Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ariana Madix.

After a Reddit user shared Sandoval’s post, fans shared their thoughts on why Katie was missing from the family photo. One VPR fan said, “I guess it’s just supposed to be like the Jacobs family photo in Euphoria, so the parents + 3 kids? He could have used Katie’s face as the little kid at the bottom so idk.” Another user said, “Not a fan of the character choice but hmmmm not Katie in the photo.” Vanderpump Rules fans said Tom’s post only adds to the speculation that Schwartz and Maloney have split.

Not every fan had a problem with Katie not being in the photo. One person wrote, “Katie sucks so who cares.” Fans also noted Katie might be missing from the photo due to her own strained relationship with Tom Sandoval. Somebody else said, “Probably Sandyboy being an asshole to Katie on purpose as usual. He is in love with her husband, I mean that sincerely. If Schwartz had a new girlfriend he would hate her equally.”

Rumors first started about Tom and Katie possible divorce after she shared a suspicious post on her Instagram. She posted a photo of Kim Kardashian’s divorce statement to Vogue along with a caption that read, “Amen.” It read, “In the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.” So maybe the two had already split up when this post went up on Instagram.

