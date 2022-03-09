Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Reveals He Was Neglected By Dad Kody As Child!

Kody and Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, reveals what it felt like growing neglected by his dad.

Paedon did an interview recently where he revealed to fans what it is like to have Kody as a father. While on the Reality Life with Kate Casey, he dished on his unconventional life in front of the cameras. Paedon, 23, has been a regular on Sister Wives since the show’s premiere on TLC in 2010.

When the show host asked if Paedon got to spend equal time with his kids, he said he doesn’t think so. “He mainly tried to focus on the younger kids. When there’s another one born. I don’t want to say — favorite is the wrong word — but ‘favorite’ is the best example I can give. With a new child, he needed to protect.”

Paedon Brown explained, “He still loved us very much, but Logan being the eldest child, not the youngest, it kind of shifted; It’s not a problem. He really wanted to help the younger kids come into this world better. And when we were all growing up, we all got experience with him. We all got time with him, but the youngest kid just got a bit more.”

Even though Paedon is glad he got to spend some time with his father while growing up, he doesn’t want such a life for himself. In fact, Christine’s son added that none of Kody’s kids do. “We are all super grateful for it,” Paedon explained. “We have brothers and sisters. My mom didn’t have any sons but me. I have brothers because of it. I’m so grateful for polygamy, but it’s not the life I want. I honestly don’t believe in it.”

Paedon made sure to promote Christine’s cooking show during the podcast. “Mom actually has a cooking show coming up and we are so excited for her. She absolutely loves cooking. She was the cook of the family and has been cooking massive meals for years and she’s so happy about this show with TLC.” Paedon even pushed fans to support Christine’s cooking show so she can get a whole crew and professional kitchen equipment.

Christine informed fans that she had separated from Kody via an Instagram post in November last year. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

