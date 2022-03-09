Little People Big World ‘LPBW’ Matt Roloff Picks His Favorite Son To Run Family Farm Amid Sibling Feud!

Little People, Big World star, Matt Roloff, has finally decided which of his sons will run the family farm.

The 100-acre Roloff family farm in Helvetia has been a subject of disagreement between the Roloff siblings for a while now. Ever since Matt announced he was going to leave it to one of his sons, everybody has been anxious to find out who. Matt has been running the family farm which is famous for its 36-acre Pumpkin patch for years now. Matt has three sons, Jacob, Zach, and Jeremy who have all shown their interest in the family business.

According to The Sun, a source close to the Roloff family revealed he has already picked someone to take over the farm business. Many TLC fans were sure it would be Jacob and Isabel who would take the reigns, however, the source said otherwise. “Matt would prefer Jacob and wife Isabel to take over the farm but he’s not sure they are on board at the moment.”

The source added that Matt thinks his favorite son would be the best suited to run the family farm. “He is the youngest son but Matt knows Jacob has potential, they are on the farm a lot, and Matt thinks this is a good way to teach him a lot of things he needs to learn.” They continued, “Zach has also mentioned taking over the farm, and Jeremy has said in the past he would like it, so Matt is still kind of stuck on what the next steps are, but he would prefer Jacob.”

The source close to the family finished by saying that Matt is still close to all of his sons, though the situation of who will take over the farm is yet to be resolved. Zach and Tori might not be interested in running the farm anymore. The couple moved to Washington where they have a $1M, 3,300 square foot home. When asked about running the farm by a fan, Tori responded saying, “Nope. We’re loving this little slice of heaven.”

Sources say Matt is aiming to retire and spend most of his time in his vacation house in California with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Matt told followers in 2021 about his decision of the Roloff farm, saying, “We haven’t settled what we’re going to do with the farm. It’s all being discussed actively.”

