Celebrity News Kelly Clarkson Broke After Expensive Divorce?

What is Kelly Clarkson’s net worth after an expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock?

Kelly Clarkson is a world-famous singer known for her breathtaking voice and bubbly personality. Kelly has made a name for herself in the music industry over the years ever since she won American Idol. The $1 million prize money came with a recording contract that skyrocketed her singing career as well as made her a lot of money.

Kelly Clarkson is estimated to be worth $50 million. The singer gets a lot of her earnings from her music, which has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles. Kelly also has a gig on The Voice that earns her a cool $14 million every season. She also takes home money from endorsement deals, book sales, and movie appearances. Kelly also has a few properties under her name, including three mansions: A $3 million mansion in Tennessee, a $2 million cabin in Montana, and an $8.5 million home in Encino.

However, after her divorce, it seems Clarkson is selling off a few properties under her name. The talk show host had to put up two of her three homes up for sale. Kelly’s house in Encino, California is on the market for $9 million, while her other mansion in Tennessee is listed at $6.95 million and is currently under contract. Fans are suspecting Kelly has to sell some property to be able to pay Brandom spousal support.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly was ordered to pay her ex-husband and manager close to $200,000 in spousal and child support. The amount is notably higher than what many celebrities pay their spouses, however, the judge made it clear why. Court documents from the former couple’s court proceedings state that Kelly Clarkson earns close to$1,583,617 million per month!

Kelly’s earnings are so high that the judge ordered her to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support which began in April 2021, plus another $45,601 for child support of their two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock. River was born on June 12, 2014, while Alexander was born on April 12, 2016. The judge first issued this order after arguments relating to the former couple’s property, children, and monthly income.

On March 8, it was reported that both Kelly and Brandon reached an agreement on their divorce settlement. Despite having to pay such a hefty sum to her ex-husband, Kelly Clarkson isn’t broke. In fact, she is still bringing money in through various deals.

