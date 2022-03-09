Celebrity News Kanye West ‘Likes’ Sexy Snap of Kim Kardashian’s Enemy Larsa Pippen!

Kanye West continues to rattle his ex, Kim Kardashian, only days after the reality star was declared legally single by the court. The rapper’s latest maneuver involves Kim’s bestie-turned-enemy, Larsa Pippen.

“In Touch Weekly” shared a sexy photo of the Real Housewives of Miami star on their Instagram account—and Kanye “liked” the post. Fans immediately noticed the singer’s savage shade and flooded the post’s comment section.

Larsa, 47, was snapped wearing a low-cut tank and black lace underwear. The caption addressed the rumor that she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift. Larsa denied the rumor and insisted that her butt was the result of lots of time in the gym.

Kanye’s “like” appeared to steal the spotlight from the reality star, as fans sounded off about the artist seemingly supporting his ex-wife’s enemy.

“The fact the ye liked this post has me,” one fan wrote, adding a skull emoji.

“Whoa Kanye liked this?!?” another asked, as a third commented—“I like the fact Kanye liked this”

Some users also pointed out that Larsa was trying to steal her ex-friend’s look, with one writing—“For someone who hates Kim Kardashian, she spent a lot of money to look like her.”

“Just call her Kim K 2.0. Wannabe,” another quipped.

Kim has reportedly noticed that Kanye is drawn to women who resemble her and finds the behavior “bizarre,” according to a report by Hollywood Life. A source told the outlet that Kim finds it odd that Kanye is attracted to lookalikes, such as his latest love interest, Chaney Jones.

Kanye’s cutthroat move comes after the court restored Kim’s single status, via a recent video call hearing.

TMZ reported that while Kanye was not present for the hearing, his lawyer did not object to the restoration of Kim’s single status.

Kanye’s attorney did outline three conditions during the hearing.

The judge granted the first condition, which stated that “any right to get reimbursement of money was intended to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies.”

The judge rejected the second, which demanded that Kim not transfer any assets she had in trust. The rapper also wanted Kim to waive “marital privilege” should she remarry, which would require her new spouse to potentially testify about shared communications. The judge denied Kanye’s third condition.

Kim responded “Yes” when asked if she wanted to change her name back to “Kardashian.” She also responded affirmatively when the judge asked if there had been a breakdown in the marriage.

“After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled,” a source told Page Six.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after being married for seven years. The ex-couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

